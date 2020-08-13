IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

Notre Dame 2020 Roster Updates

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame kicked off fall camp this evening, which meant the release of the updated football roster. There were some changes to the roster from the spring, and the Fighting Irish freshmen and transfers got their numbers and weighed in.

Below are the changes from the spring roster.

NUMBER CHANGES

#0 Braden Lenzy, WR - from #25
#5 Cam Hart, CB - from #9
#7 Isaiah Foskey, DE - from #94

WEIGHT CHANGES

Here are any weight differences of more than three pounds:

QB Brendon Clark - 212 (-5)
RB C’Bo Flemister - 195 (-5)
WR Kendall Abdur-Rahman - 195 (+6)
WR Micah Jones - 210 (-9)
OL Andrew Kristofic - 292 (+12)

DE Isaiah Foskey - 255 (+5)
DE Daelin Hayes - 270 (+4)
DT Howard Cross III - 265 (-4)
LB Jack Lamb - 228 (-5)
LB Bo Bauer - 225 (-5)
CB KJ Wallace - 185 (-6)
S Kyle Hamilton - 216 (+6)
S Houston Griffith - 198 (-4)
S DJ Brown - 194 (-4)

P Jay Bramblett - 193 (+5)

FRESHMEN/NEWCOMERS

Here are the jersey numbers, heights and weights for the graduate transfers and freshmen for Notre Dame (including walk-ons)/

#4 - Nick McCloud, CB, 6-1, 190 (Transfer/NC State)
#10 - Isaiah Pryor, S, 6-1½, 199 (Transfer/Ohio State)
#11 - Ben Skowronek, WR, 6-3, 224 (Transfer/Northwestern)
#38 - Dawson Goepferich, K/P, 6-2, 200 (Transfer/Brown)

#10 - Drew Pyne, QB, 6-0, 206
#11 - Ramon Henderson, CB, 6-3, 180
#15 - Jordan Johnson, WR, 6-2, 180
#17 - Jordan Botelho, DE, 6-2½, 248
#21 - Caleb Offord, CB, 6-1, 184
#25 - Chris Tyree, RB, 5-9½, 179
#26 - Clarence Lewis, CB, 6-1, 180
#27 - Chase Ketterer, QB, 6-1, 185 (Walk-on)
#28 - Griffin Eifert, WR, 6-0, 175 (Walk-on)
#37 - Henry Cook, WR, 5-10, 175 (Walk-on)
#42 - Stephen Betts, DB, 6-0, 160 (Walk-on)
#44 - Alex Peitsch, LS, 6-1, 205
#62 - Brennan Wicks, OL, 6-5, 280 (Walk-on)
#68 - Michael Carmody, OL, 6-6, 295
#79 - Tosh Baker, OL, 6-7, 285
#81 - Jay Brunelle, WR, 6-1½, 196
#82 - Xavier Watts, WR, 6-0, 195
#83 - Charlie Selna, TE, 6-7, 220 (Walk-on)
#84 - Kevin Bauman, TE, 6-5, 240
#87 - Michael Mayer, TE, 6-5, 235
#92 - Aidan Keanaaina, DT, 6-3, 302
#94 - Giovanni Ghilotti, DE, 6-4, 220 (Walk-on)
#98 - Alexander Ehrensberger, DE, 6-7, 247
#99 - Rylie Mills, DE, 6-5, 259

Note: Hunter Spears was listed as a defensive tackle on the roster, but he is playing the offensive line. Houston Griffith was listed as a cornerback, but he is playing safety.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

CLASS IMPACT: OL Rocco Spindler To Notre Dame

Breaking down the commitment of OL Rocco Spindler to Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Jpirish58

2021 Big Board: Notre Dame Commits

Breaking down and grading the 2021 commits for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Escalibore

BREAKING: Notre Dame Lands Top 100 OL Rocco Spindler

Notre Dame has picked up a big time commitment from standout offensive lineman Rocco Spindler

Bryan Driskell

by

allenm5333

ACC Plans To Move Forward With Football ... For Now

A CBS Sports report stated that leadership in the ACC plans to move forward with football amid growing calls to cancel the season

Bryan Driskell

by

norfolkirish

ACC Medical Advisor Explains Decision To Keep Pressing Forward

Dr. Cameron Wolfe of Duke University explained to The Daily why he is advising the ACC its possible to play football in the fall

Bryan Driskell

by

TxIrish

Notre Dame Running Back Trevor Speights Goes On Medical Scholarship

The Stanford transfer's career is over after transferring to Notre Dame in the spring

Bryan Driskell

by

mparrott84

Three Camp Questions For The Notre Dame Offense

There are three major questions that must be answered on offense if Notre Dame is going to compete for a title

Bryan Driskell

by

chamgel

Notre Dame OT Cole Mabry To Retire From Football

The Notre Dame junior tackle is expected to go on a medical scholarship due to injury complications

Bryan Driskell

by

Jacob15

Looking Ahead: Notre Dame Offensive Line Depth Chart

With Rocco Spindler on board its time to look at Notre Dame's future offensive line depth chart

Bryan Driskell

by

Balddomer

Big Ten Cancels Its 2020 Football Season, What Comes Next?

The Big Ten has canceled its 2020 fall football season and will attempt to play in the spring

Bryan Driskell

by

TxIrish