Notre Dame 2020 Roster Updates

Notre Dame kicked off fall camp this evening, which meant the release of the updated football roster. There were some changes to the roster from the spring, and the Fighting Irish freshmen and transfers got their numbers and weighed in.

Below are the changes from the spring roster.

NUMBER CHANGES

#0 Braden Lenzy, WR - from #25

#5 Cam Hart, CB - from #9

#7 Isaiah Foskey, DE - from #94

WEIGHT CHANGES

Here are any weight differences of more than three pounds:

QB Brendon Clark - 212 (-5)

RB C’Bo Flemister - 195 (-5)

WR Kendall Abdur-Rahman - 195 (+6)

WR Micah Jones - 210 (-9)

OL Andrew Kristofic - 292 (+12)

DE Isaiah Foskey - 255 (+5)

DE Daelin Hayes - 270 (+4)

DT Howard Cross III - 265 (-4)

LB Jack Lamb - 228 (-5)

LB Bo Bauer - 225 (-5)

CB KJ Wallace - 185 (-6)

S Kyle Hamilton - 216 (+6)

S Houston Griffith - 198 (-4)

S DJ Brown - 194 (-4)

P Jay Bramblett - 193 (+5)

FRESHMEN/NEWCOMERS

Here are the jersey numbers, heights and weights for the graduate transfers and freshmen for Notre Dame (including walk-ons)/

#4 - Nick McCloud, CB, 6-1, 190 (Transfer/NC State)

#10 - Isaiah Pryor, S, 6-1½, 199 (Transfer/Ohio State)

#11 - Ben Skowronek, WR, 6-3, 224 (Transfer/Northwestern)

#38 - Dawson Goepferich, K/P, 6-2, 200 (Transfer/Brown)

#10 - Drew Pyne, QB, 6-0, 206

#11 - Ramon Henderson, CB, 6-3, 180

#15 - Jordan Johnson, WR, 6-2, 180

#17 - Jordan Botelho, DE, 6-2½, 248

#21 - Caleb Offord, CB, 6-1, 184

#25 - Chris Tyree, RB, 5-9½, 179

#26 - Clarence Lewis, CB, 6-1, 180

#27 - Chase Ketterer, QB, 6-1, 185 (Walk-on)

#28 - Griffin Eifert, WR, 6-0, 175 (Walk-on)

#37 - Henry Cook, WR, 5-10, 175 (Walk-on)

#42 - Stephen Betts, DB, 6-0, 160 (Walk-on)

#44 - Alex Peitsch, LS, 6-1, 205

#62 - Brennan Wicks, OL, 6-5, 280 (Walk-on)

#68 - Michael Carmody, OL, 6-6, 295

#79 - Tosh Baker, OL, 6-7, 285

#81 - Jay Brunelle, WR, 6-1½, 196

#82 - Xavier Watts, WR, 6-0, 195

#83 - Charlie Selna, TE, 6-7, 220 (Walk-on)

#84 - Kevin Bauman, TE, 6-5, 240

#87 - Michael Mayer, TE, 6-5, 235

#92 - Aidan Keanaaina, DT, 6-3, 302

#94 - Giovanni Ghilotti, DE, 6-4, 220 (Walk-on)

#98 - Alexander Ehrensberger, DE, 6-7, 247

#99 - Rylie Mills, DE, 6-5, 259

Note: Hunter Spears was listed as a defensive tackle on the roster, but he is playing the offensive line. Houston Griffith was listed as a cornerback, but he is playing safety.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter