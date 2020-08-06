IrishBreakdown
Notre Dame Finally Has A Full 2020 Football Schedule

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame’s full 2020 schedule is finally out, and there are some major changes to the docket. The big headline from today’s release is that Notre Dame will not be playing Navy. Notre Dame’s non-conference game will be a Sept. 19 matchup against Western Michigan.

That means Notre Dame will not be playing any of its long-time rivals (USC, Navy) this season. Here is the Notre Dame schedule.

Sept. 12 - vs. Duke
Sept. 19 - vs. Western Michigan
Sept. 26 - at Wake Forest
Oct. 3 - Bye Week
Oct. 10 - vs. Florida State
Oct. 17 - vs. Louisville
Oct. 24 - at Pittsburgh
Oct. 31 - at Georgia Tech
Nov. 7 - vs. Clemson
Nov. 14 - at Boston College
Nov. 21 - Bye Week
Nov. 27 - at North Carolina (Friday)
Dec. 5 - Syracuse

Notre Dame’s schedule has a much different look, but there are three games that stayed in their previous slots. The Sept. 19 game against Western Michigan, the Sept. 26 matchup at Wake Forest and the Nov. 7 contest against Clemson.

Keeping the Clemson/Notre Dame game in November was a bit of a surprise. There was some talk about moving that game earlier into the season, but that did not happen, and it could be a positive for the Irish. Getting Clemson to come to South Bend in November, when it is usually very cold, could be a bonus.

Notre Dame’s traditional Thanksgiving game will not be a road contest against USC or Stanford, it will be a road matchup against North Carolina. That contest will be on a Friday night.

Notre Dame will be finishing its season at home for the first time since 1993. The Fighting Irish will play Syracuse at home on Dec. 5 to finish this season.

The Fighting Irish start the season with a pair of winnable home games against Duke and Western Michigan before hitting the road against Wake Forest. Notre Dame then has a bye week before Florida State. Notre Dame’s other bye week is after a Nov. 14 road contest against Boston College. It will be the week before the previously mentioned road contests against the Tar Heels.

No. 1-3
Jacob15
Jacob15

Louisville and Pittsburgh back to back worries me. Hope strict protocols remain in place and people use science rather than fear so we can enjoy football this fall.

Matt0315
Matt0315

Im shocked they kept the ND Clemson game in November

Jpirish58
Jpirish58

LOOKS GREAT . WE CAN ONLY HOPE THAT THIS WILL HAPPEN.

