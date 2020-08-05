Notre Dame Set To Get ACC Schedule As Fall Camp Is Set To Open

Notre Dame will have a very busy, and important next five days. Tomorrow, the Fighting Irish will receive their official 2020 ACC schedule. They already know who they will play in the league this fall, now they will find out when.

Notre Dame is slated to host Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Syracuse and Duke while traveling to North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and Boston College.

August 7 was also the original day that teams were expected to open fall camp based on the original 2020 schedule, but according to multiple sources the "official" start date will now be August 12. Notre Dame, however, has yet to release any information regarding the official start to fall camp, which a school official says is undetermined.

Notre Dame players have been on campus since June and have continued to pass through each phase of the offseason with little fanfare, which in the current state of affairs is a good thing.

The Irish players and staff have been tested multiple times for COVID-19 dating back to June, and according to releases from the school only two players have tested positive in that time. That has allowed Notre Dame to remain on pace for a clean start to fall camp.

