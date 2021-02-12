Three Notre Dame OL Ranked As Top Draft Guards

Three Notre Dame players ranked in the Top 10 at guard for the 2021 NFL Draft

Notre Dame has four starting offensive linemen from the 2020 group that are looking for an opportunity to get picked in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Three of those blockers are projected to be interior players, and all three - Aaron Banks, Robert Hainsey and Tommy Kraemer are ranked among the 10 best guards in the upcoming draft class according to NFL Draft Bible.

Banks ranks No. 7, Hainsey ranks No. 8 and Kraemer ranks No. 9.

Banks is projected as a fourth round pick in the upcoming draft according to NFL Draft Bible, Hainsey is graded as a fifth round pick and Kraemer is projected as a sixth round pick. All, however, are graded as starting caliber blockers.

Banks and Hainsey are graded as solid starters and Kraemer is graded as an average starter. I've seen Banks projected as high as the second round in other mock drafts, and his draft range is going to be quite interesting.

Hainsey's outstanding performance at the Senior Bowl should boost his stock. The key for Kraemer will be passing all the medical tests. If he does it could allow him to fit into the middle to late rounds.

Here are the breakdowns we did of Banks and Hainsey from the Senior Bowl.

Robert Hainsey

Aaron Banks

