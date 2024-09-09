Notre Dame Football: 5 Most Likely Bowl Scenarios After the Loss to Northern Illinois

Mark your calendars! We're back and ready to dial it up to 𝑪𝑹𝑨𝒁𝒀 𝑮𝑶𝑶𝑫!



📆: Dec. 28, 2024

🕞: 3:30 p.m. ET

🏟️: @CWStadium

📺: @ABCNetwork #PopTartsBowl #PopTarts #BowlSeason pic.twitter.com/vpsRgL6Kln