Talking Notre Dame To The ACC With Bill King

Bryan Driskell

I went on the Bill King Show to talk about Notre Dame joining the ACC. We dove into a number of different angles regarding this move, including a discussion about whether or not this move will ultimately lead to the Irish joining a conference. We also had a brief recruiting discussion.

Here's the interview:

0:10 — Is Notre Dame to the ACC for the 2020 season a surprise?

0:46 — Was sharing the NBC money a surprise?

1:45 — Will this decision lead to Notre Dame becoming a full-time ACC member? Although I’m pro-Independent, I do believe this move expedites the process of the Irish finally joining a conference.

3:20 — We talk about Notre Dame and Navy in 2020, and whether or not the Irish should work to keep the Midshipmen on the schedule.

4:56 — The discussion turns to Notre Dame’s 10 ACC games

5:34 — Bill asks me if the new schedule is harder or weaker than the original schedule that included USC, Wisconsin and Stanford.

7:10 — We discuss the road game against North Carolina, and the challenge that presents on the field but also the opportunity it presents on the recruiting trail.

8:14 — The discussion turns to Notre Dame’s practice schedule and the ability of the program to avoid a COVID-19 outbreak. It turns to the experience of this team, which should help the program stay focused.

10:48 — We discussed Notre Dame’s recent surge in recruiting, but also the problems that do remain.

12:02 — Bill and I go back to talking about the recent ACC announcement expedites the eventuality of Notre Dame joining a conference.

13:47 — Bill asks me if Brian Kelly is in favor of joining a league. I don’t know what Coach Kelly believes, but I try to read into past comments and talk big picture and take a guess as to what he prefers.

