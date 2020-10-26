Liam Eichenberg and Ian Book Named To ACC Players of the Week

Notre Dame's offense had a pair of standouts earn ACC Player of the Week honors at their positions, with quarterback Ian Book and left tackle Liam Eichenberg earning the honor after the team's 45-3 win over Pitt.

Eichenberg earned high marks from me in my offensive grades, and the ACC saw his play the same way. The veteran left tackle was outstanding against Pitt's vaunted pass rush, and he dominated in both the run game and pass game. Here are their thoughts on Eichenberg:

"Led a Notre Dame offensive line that controlled the line of scrimmage in Saturday’s 45-3 win over Pitt • The Fighting Irish piled up 434 yards of total offense and held the football for nearly 41 minutes • Notre Dame’s 115 rushing yards came against a Pitt defense that had allowed an ACC-low 61.5 yards per game on the ground entering the contest • Notre Dame’s two rushing scores marked the first time the Panthers had allowed multiple rushing touchdowns in a single game since Oct. 5, 2019 versus Duke."

Book was a gamer, and he competed hard against the Panthers. The veteran signal caller made plays with his legs and arm, throwing for 312 yards in the victory.

"Completed 16-of-30 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in the No. 3 Fighting Irish’s 45-3 win over Pitt • His three TD passes ranked second among all Power 5 quarterbacks last weekend • Guided a Notre Dame offense that posted 40:59 minutes of possession time, the most by an ACC team in a single game this season, and fifth-most among all FBS teams this year • Notre Dame had 11 rushing first downs against the top-ranked rushing defense in the ACC, and Book was responsible for three of those first downs, including an 18-yard dash that set up his 73-yard TD pass to Ben Skowronek."

