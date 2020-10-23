ACC Power Rankings: Week 7

It's time to update the ACC Power Rankings following week seven game action.

1. #1 CLEMSON TIGERS (5-0)

Last Week: 1

The Tigers are still the clearcut top team in the ACC, not only by record but with how they are performing on Saturdays. Clemson's closest game so far is an 18-point win over Virginia.

Clemson is coming off a 73-7 road beat down of Georgia Tech, and the Tigers are starting to really hit their stride.

Clemson hosts Syracuse (1-4) on Saturday.

2. #3 NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH (4-0)

Last Week: 2

Notre Dame wasn't the only top ACC team to struggle last weekend, but the Irish made enough plays to get the win over Louisville. Yes, Notre Dame will need to play better to remain undefeated, but it says something that it can struggle and still win games.

Notre Dame travels to Pitt (3-3) this weekend.

3. #11 MIAMI HURRICANES (4-1)

Last Week: 4

The Hurricanes quickly bounced back from their lopsided loss to Clemson by beating Pitt 31-19. Miami's defense controlled the action, and the game wasn't as close as the final score. Even when Pitt scored to make it 21-16 it didn't seem like the Panthers could actually win the game.

Miami hosts Virginia (1-4) this weekend.

4. #14 NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (3-1)

Last Week: 3

This is where it gets interesting, and a case could be made for rearranging the next three teams. I am going with North Carolina because of its head-to-head win over Virginia Tech and the fact the Tar Heels have a pair of wins over opponents with a winning record.

North Carolina hosts #23 NC State (4-1) this weekend.

5. #19 VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES (3-1)

Last Week: 7

Virginia Tech bounced back from its throttling at the hands of North Carolina with an impressive victory over Boston College. When the Eagles scored in the third quarter to make it a three-point game, the Hokies turned up the heat and blew the game open.

Virginia Tech will be tested this weekend when it travels to Wake Forest (2-2)

6. #23 NC STATE WOLFPACK (4-1)

Last Week: 5

I would imagine NC State will continue to drop on this list after it lost quarterback Devin Leary, who gave the offense a spark. The Wolfpack beat Duke last week by a 31-20 score, which came after back-to-back road wins over Pitt (30-29) and Virginia (38-21)

NC State will certainly be tested in a big way when it travels to #14 North Carolina (3-1). Obviously, a win over the Tar Heels would vault the Wolfpack way up the list.

7. BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES (3-2)

Last Week: 6

Boston College entered last weekend with a 3-1 record, and it's only loss was a tight game against North Carolina. The shine of the Eagles season came off a bit when Virginia Tech pounded them on the road. BC had plenty of opportunities to jump to a big early lead, but fumbles in VT territory proved devastating.

Boston College will look to bounce back this weekend when it hosts Georgia Tech (2-3).

8. FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES (2-3)

Last Week: 13

The Seminoles are clearly the biggest riser in the league after its upset victory over then 5th-ranked North Carolina. That came a week after the Seminoles competed well during a 42-26 road loss at then 4th-ranked Notre Dame.

Inserting Jordan Travis into the lineup at quarterback has certainly given the Seminoles a spark. FSU has averaged 32.7 points and 456 yards per game in its last three contests.

Florida State travels to Louisville (1-4) this weekend.

9. PITT PANTHERS (3-3)

Last Week: 8

Pitt began the season well, jumping out to a 3-0 record. The Panthers have now dropped three straight after Miami beat them 31-19 last weekend. To make matters worse for the Panthers, they were without starting quarterback Kenny Pickett, who is also doubtful for the team's weekend matchup against #3 Notre Dame (4-0).

A loss this weekend would give Pitt it's longest regular season losing streak of Pat Narduzzi's now six-year tenure.

10. WAKE FOREST DEMON DEACONS (2-2)

Last Week: 14

We didn't know much about the Deacons heading into week six. They were 1-2, and their only win was over FCS opponent Campbell. A thorough thrashing of Virginia vaulted them up the rankings, and the offense has looked impressive during Wake Forest's two-game winning streak.

Wake Forest hosts #19 Virginia Tech (3-1) this weekend.

11. GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (2-3)

Last Week: 9

Georgia Tech was the surprise team of the conference after it jumped out to a 2-2 record, which included a road win over Florida State and a dominating home win over Louisville. That was impressive for a team that was coming off a 3-9 record.

The Yellow Jackets came back down to earth a bit when it hosted, and was completely dismantled, by Clemson last weekend.

Georgia Tech travels to Boston College (3-2) this weekend.

12. LOUISVILLE CARDINALS (1-4)

Last Week: 11

I'm actually more impressed with Louisville now than I was a week ago, thanks to their improved defensive performance against Notre Dame. Of course, the counter argument is their offense was thoroughly dominated by Notre Dame.

The Cardinals starting out 1-4 is certainly something I would not have predicted coming into the season.

Louisville hosts Florida State this weekend, and it desperately needs a win.

13. VIRGINIA CAVALIERS (1-3)

Last Week: 10

A rough start to the season got worse last weekend when Virginia dropped its third-straight game, a 40-23 contest at Wake Forest. All three of Virginia's losses have been by at least 17 points, and the Cavaliers are scuffling on both sides of the ball.

Things aren't looking up, as Virginia travels to #11 Miami (4-1) this weekend before hosting #14 North Carolina a week later.

14. DUKE BLUE DEVILS (1-5)

Last Week: 12

Duke's season-long struggles continued last weekend, as the Blue Devils dropped a road game at NC State. The Blue Devils battled, as they have all season, but once again turnovers did Duke in.

Duke gets a much-needed bye week before hosting Charlotte (1-2), which gives the Blue Devils a chance to get healthy.

15. SYRACUSE ORANGE (1-4)

Last Week: 15

Syracuse's rough season got much, much worse last weekend. Liberty traveled to Syracuse and spanked the Orange, who were out-gained 520-308. Syracuse gave up 338 rushing yards to Liberty, which is a really bad look. All four of Syracuse's losses have been by double digits.

It gets worse for Syracuse, who must now travel to #1 Clemson (5-0) this weekend.

