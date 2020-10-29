ACC Power Rankings: Week 8

Week seven of the ACC football season was quite entertaining, and we learned a lot about a number of teams. We saw the top contenders roll, we saw bounce back performance and we had some upsets.

With week seven of ACC play (and week eight of the college football season) in the rear view mirror, let’s look at the ACC Power Rankings.

1. #1 CLEMSON TIGERS (6-0)

Last Week: 1

Clemson didn’t play very well against Syracuse, but the Tigers still won by a 47-21 score. It says a lot about your program when a 47-21 win is considered sloppy. Clemson remains the class of the ACC, and until someone knocks them off that will continue.

Next Game: Oct. 31 vs. Boston College

2. #4 NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH (5-0)

Last Week: 2

Notre Dame was ranked No. 2 last week due more to attrition than its own impressive play. That isn’t the case this week thanks to the impressive 45-3 road beat down of Pitt. It was by far the best all-around team performance of the season, and the Irish finally looked like an ACC contender.

Next Game: Oct. 31 at Georgia Tech

3. #15 NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (4-1)

Last Week: 4

The Tar Heels dropped down to four last week after being upset by Florida State, but Mack Brown’s squad got back on track in impressive fashion by beating down NC State. The 48-21 win over the then 23rd ranked Wolfpack, combined with its impressive win over Virginia Tech and quality road win over BC gives them a more impressive resume than Miami.

Next Game: Oct. 31 at Virginia

4. #12 MIAMI HURRICANES (5-1)

Last Week: 3

The Hurricanes keep winning, but they haven’t been as impressive in the last two weeks against Pitt (31-19) and Virginia (19-14) as they were earlier in the season. Miami keeps winning (other than their contest against Clemson), but it will need to play better for that continue.

Next Game: Nov. 6 at NC State

5. VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES (3-2)

Last Week: 5

The Hokies couldn’t build on their impressive win over Boston College, dropping a road contest at Wake Forest. Turnovers and a poor run defense doomed the Hokies, who have lost two of their last three games.

Next Game: Oct. 31 at Louisville

6. BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES (4-2)

Last Week: 7

Boston College had the opposite reaction to its loss at Virginia Tech, as the Eagles bounced back and dominated Georgia Tech. The game wasn’t as close as the final score, and the BC run game finally decided to show up for the 2020 season. A case could be made that BC has a more impressive overall resume than Virginia Tech, but the Hokies 40-14 win over the Eagles the week prior still resonates.

Next Game: Oct. 31 at #1 Clemson

7. NC STATE WOLFPACK (4-2)

Last Week: 6

When NC State had Devin Leary in the game at quarterback it looked like a Top 25 team, but when he’s out of the lineup they are very average. Leary is out for the year, and the Wolfpack lost their first first game without him in blowout fashion.

Next Game: Nov. 6 vs. Miami

8. WAKE FOREST DEMON DEACONS (3-2)

Last Week: 10

Wake Forest went through a weird stretch where it played only one game in three weeks. The Deacons started 0-2, but they have now won three games in a row. Beating previously 19th-ranked Virginia Tech was a big win, and the Deacons won with defense, which is a good sign for them.

Next Game: Oct. 31 at Syracuse

9. LOUISVILLE CARDINALS (2-4)

Last Week: 12

Louisville has looked good in each of its last two games, a 12-7 road loss at Notre Dame and a 48-16 blowout win over Florida State. If the Cardinals can beat Virginia Tech this weekend it will have a great chance to salvage their season. Following the game against the Hokies their toughest remaining game is at Boston College on Nov. 27.

Next Game: Oct. 31 vs. Virginia Tech

10. PITT PANTHERS (3-4)

Last Week: 9

Pitt cracked the national Top 25 after starting the season with a 3-0 record, but the Panthers have now lost four games in a row. Its first three losses were competitive, but Notre Dame thoroughly dominated the Panthers. The offense is just not good without QB Kenny Pickett, and the bye week should allow him to get healthy.

Next Game: Nov. 7 at Florida State

11. GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (2-4)

Last Week: 9

Georgia Tech has been out-scored 121-34 in its last two games, losses to Clemson and Boston College. The Yellow Jackets have had two impressive victories, but their losses have been blowouts.

Next Game: Oct. 31 vs. #4 Notre Dame

12. FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES (2-4)

Last Week: 8

Florida State showed signs of life during the 31-28 upset victory over then 5th-ranked North Carolina two weeks ago. Unfortunately for the Seminoles, they couldn’t build on that momentum. They traveled to Louisville this past weekend and were thoroughly dismantled.

Next Game: Nov. 7 vs. Pitt

13. VIRGINIA CAVALIERS (1-4)

Last Week: 13

Virginia lost its fourth game in a row, but the positive news is the Cavaliers were at least competitive against the Hurricanes. It was their first single-digit loss of the season. Heading to Chapel Hill to take on the Tar Heels this weekend doesn’t provide much optimism about the losing streak ending.

Next Game: Oct. 31 vs. #15 North Carolina

14. DUKE BLUE DEVILS (1-5)

Last Week: 14

Duke got a much-needed week off this past weekend.

Next Game: Oct. 31 vs. Charlotte

15. SYRACUSE ORANGE (1-5)

Last Week: 15

Syracuse deserves a lot of credit for battling with Clemson for three quarters. At one point, the Orange had the ball in the third quarter with a chance to take the lead. Unfortunately, a fumble by quarterback Rex Culpepper was returned for a score, and before you could blink a 27-21 game was turned into a 47-21 romp.

Next Game: Oct. 31 vs. Wake Forest

