Notre Dame DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji Accepts Senior Bowl Invitation

Notre Dame fifth-year senior end Adetokunbo Ogundeji has accepted an invitation to the prestigious Reese's Senior Bowl.

The Senior Bowl is considered the top pre-draft game event, and it has been very good to Notre Dame players in recent seasons. Dominance at the event boosted the stock for wide receive Chase Claypool and cornerback Troy Pride Jr. last season, and it had a similar impact for players like linebacker Drue Tranquill and offensive lineman Zack Martin in past seasons.

Unlike teammates Daelin Hayes and Robert Hainsey - two other Irish players to accept Senior Bowl invites - Ogundeji was not a top-ranked recruiting coming out of high school. In fact, Notre Dame flipped him from Western Michigan.

It took him more time to develop, but Ogundeji became a key part of the Irish defensive line in both 2018 and 2019. Ogundeji is second on the Irish defense with 3.5 sacks this season, but one of those sacks came in overtime against Clemson, which played a major role in that victory.

Ogundeji is a powerful run defender with a developing pass rushing repertoire, and the Senior Bowl is exactly the kind of event where he can show off his improving game and enhance his draft stock.

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy is high on Ogundeji, and we talked about the Irish veteran earlier this season. You can find that interview HERE.

