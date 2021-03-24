Notre Dame Announces Spring Football Schedule

Notre Dame announced its schedule for spring football, and that media and fans will be closed off from practice.

Notre Dame announced its spring football schedule, and as expected it will begin on Saturday, March 27th. The schedule includes 14 practices, so there is still one practice to be had, which will likely be the Blue-Gold Game that reports have as tentatively planned for May 1.

Following most practices the media will get a chance to interview coaches and players, and Notre Dame will provide three minutes of practice highlights following each session. With the practices being closed and such limited highlights there is very little we will learn from the spring other than what Brian Kelly and the coaches tell us during post-practice interviews.

Here is the schedule:

Sat - March 27 - 11:00 AM

Tue - March 30 - 7:50 AM

Thur - April 1 - 7:50 AM

Sat - April 3 - 11:00 AM

Tue - April 6 - 7:50 AM

Thu - April 8 - 7:50 AM

Sat - April 10 - 11:00 AM

Tue - April 13 - 7:50 AM

Thu - April 15 - 7:50 AM

Sat - April 17 - 11:00 AM

Wed - April 21 - 7:50 AM

Sat - April 24 - 11:00 AM

Tue - April 27 - 7:50 AM

Thu - April 29 - 7:50 AM

