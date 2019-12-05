Irish
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Asmar Bilal Named A Pro Football Focus All-American

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame fifth-year senior linebacker Asmar Bilal was named an honorable mention All-American by Pro Football Focus.

A first-year starter at inside linebacker, Bilal anchored the middle of the Irish defense. Bilal finished the regular season with 72 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 32 run stops. Bilal’s 81.3 overall grade was the third-best on the Irish defense, but his 83.4 run defense grade led the squad.

During the summer I questioned whether the Irish could field a championship caliber defense with Bilal as a starting inside linebacker, but following a tough start against Louisville, the fifth-year senior began to silence doubters with a strong all-around campaign.

Bilal graded out well as a run defender and in coverage. The Indianapolis native used his speed to thrive in space, showing excellent pursuit to the sidelines and the ability to attack downhill. Bilal was a sound tackler, grading out with the best tackling grade among the starters.

Bilal was one of ten linebackers named to the PFF All-American squad.

Ten Notre Dame opponents also made the list.

Louisville wide receiver TuTu Atwell, Duke defensive end Chris Rumph II and Georgia placekicker Rodrigo Blankenship were named first-team All-Americans. Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas was named to the second team, while Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley and USC guard Alijah Vera-Tucker were named to the third team.

Boston College running back AJ Dillon, USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., Michigan edge rusher Josh Usche and Virginia kick returner Joe Reed were named honorable mention All-Americans along with Bilal.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Notre Dame Run Game Must Make Dramatic Improvement

Bryan Driskell
44 10

Notre Dame must continue improving its run game if it wants to have a championship offense

Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings

Bryan Driskell
13 1

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football.

Notre Dame Defense Is On The Verge Of Elite Status

Bryan Driskell
9 4

Notre Dame DC Clark Lea is on the verge of developing one of the nation's premier defenses.

GameDay Chat: #16 Notre Dame at Stanford

Bryan Driskell
168 0

Updates, analysis and fan discussion for Notre Dame vs. Stanford

Chase Claypool Having A Quietly Dominant Season

Bryan Driskell
9 4

Notre Dame receiver Chase Claypool didn't get much national recognition, but he's finishing up a brilliant senior season.

Recruiting: Taking The Final Step

Brian Smith
7 6

Notre Dame's recent recruiting has the program on the verge of something special, but a final step is needed

Recruiting: Rivals Rankings Show Impact Offensive Talent Is On The Way

Bryan Driskell
2 2

The latest Rivals rankings is more evidence that Notre Dame is bringing in a dynamic offensive recruiting class in 2020

Notre Dame Bowl Projection Becoming Clear, The Opponent Is Not

Bryan Driskell
14 1

Notre Dame's bowl destination seems more likely, but the opponent remains up in the air

Key Takeaways From Notre Dame's 45-24 Victory Over Stanford

Bryan Driskell
7 4

A look at what we learned about Notre Dame from its win over Stanford

Podcast: Breaking Down Notre Dame's Victory At Stanford

Bryan Driskell
6 3

Our latest podcast breaks down the importance of Notre Dame's victory at Stanford