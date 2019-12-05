Asmar Bilal Named A Pro Football Focus All-American

Notre Dame fifth-year senior linebacker Asmar Bilal was named an honorable mention All-American by Pro Football Focus.

A first-year starter at inside linebacker, Bilal anchored the middle of the Irish defense. Bilal finished the regular season with 72 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 32 run stops. Bilal’s 81.3 overall grade was the third-best on the Irish defense, but his 83.4 run defense grade led the squad.

During the summer I questioned whether the Irish could field a championship caliber defense with Bilal as a starting inside linebacker, but following a tough start against Louisville, the fifth-year senior began to silence doubters with a strong all-around campaign.

Bilal graded out well as a run defender and in coverage. The Indianapolis native used his speed to thrive in space, showing excellent pursuit to the sidelines and the ability to attack downhill. Bilal was a sound tackler, grading out with the best tackling grade among the starters.

Bilal was one of ten linebackers named to the PFF All-American squad.

Ten Notre Dame opponents also made the list.

Louisville wide receiver TuTu Atwell, Duke defensive end Chris Rumph II and Georgia placekicker Rodrigo Blankenship were named first-team All-Americans. Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas was named to the second team, while Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley and USC guard Alijah Vera-Tucker were named to the third team.

Boston College running back AJ Dillon, USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., Michigan edge rusher Josh Usche and Virginia kick returner Joe Reed were named honorable mention All-Americans along with Bilal.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/