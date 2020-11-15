Notre Dame Pounds Boston College To Remain Unbeaten

Notre Dame recovered quite well after its win over Clemson, pounding Boston College to improve to 8-0

There was no hangover effect for Notre Dame, who followed up its big win over Clemson with a thoroughly dominating 45-31 win over Boston College.

The Irish shook off early rust to earn a convincing victory over the Eagles.

Notre Dame was a bit sloppy early, settling for a field goal on its opening drive when it couldn't convert in the red zone. Boston College followed that up with a 10-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that was capped off by a 4-yard scoring pass from Phil Jurkovec to Zay Flowers.

Notre Dame turned it over on its very next snap after a miscommunication between quarterback Ian Book and freshman back Chris Tyree. The Eagles took over in the red zone, but the Irish defense held firm and forced a field goal.

Book and the offense responded with a touchdown drive on the ensuing possession, which was capped off by an 11-yard fade route from Book to Ben Skowronek to tie the game.

BC took the lead back on its next possession, but that is when Notre Dame took the game over.

A 48-yard gain from Book to Avery Davis set up a short touchdown run by C'Bo Flemister, and the Irish offense took over at midfield after a BC special teams penalty on the next drive. The offense methodically went down the field for a touchdown to put the Irish up 24-13.

Irish back Kyren Williams fumbled the ball late in the second quarter to give the Eagles another short field, but the Irish defense held and took advantage of an early snap to get the ball back. Notre Dame went on another meticulous drive that put it up 31-16 at the half.

Boston College took the opening drive of the third quarter all the way inside the Irish 10-yard line, but a 4th-and-1 stop by defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Drew White ended that drive. Another fumble - this time by Skowronek - ended another Irish drive, but on the very next play Notre Dame linebacker Jack Kiser picked off Jurkovec in Irish territory.

Book hit Flemister in the flats for a 27-yard gain to set up the junior backs 1-yard touchdown drive on the next play to put the game away.

The Irish quarterback played outstanding football, throwing three touchdowns in the opening half. His ability to use his legs to avoid pressures and buy time played a big role in Notre Dame's big first half. Book iced the game with his legs in the fourth quarter, running it in from six yards out to make it a 45-23 game.

Book finished the game 20-27 for 283 yards and three scores. He also led the offense with 85 rushing yards, adding another score.

