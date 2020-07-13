Two Notre Dame Defenders Make Chuck Bednarik Watch List

Notre Dame had a pair of defenders named to the 2020 Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List. Senior linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton both made the list, which is for an award that goes annually to the best defensive player in college football.

Owusu-Koramoah had a breakout season in 2019, tying for the Notre Dame lead with 80 tackles and 5.5 sacks, and a team-leading 13.5 tackles for loss. The Virginia native was an outstanding all-around player for the Irish last season, his first as a starter.

Owusu-Koramoah made his presence felt immediately, racking up nine tackles and two tackles for loss in the 35-17 season-opening win over Louisville. That remains a career high in tackles, although he tied that mark two more times in wins over Stanford and Iowa State to end the season.

The Irish rover had five games with double-digit tackles for loss, and he set a career high with four stops behind the line and three sacks in the Camping World Bowl victory over Iowa State.

Hamilton was Notre Dame’s third safety in 2019, his first in an Irish uniform. Then a freshman, Hamilton finished the season with 41 tackles and a team-leading four interceptions. Hamilton tied for second on the defense with six pass break ups.

Of course, Hamilton returned his first career interception all the way back for a touchdown in the home-opening win over New Mexico. He made impressive plays throughout his rookie season.

Heading into his sophomore season, Hamilton is expected to not only emerge as a top defender for the Irish, but many project him to quickly emerge as one of the top safeties in the entire nation.

