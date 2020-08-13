Talking Notre Dame, Big Ten, Future Of College Football

In the midst of all the chaos that is the 2020 college football season, I had a chance to talk about all the goings on with the guys at WSBT Sportsbeat, Darin Pritchett and Sean Stires. Of course, the primary topic is whether or not there will be football in the fall of 2020.

The show kicks off with Darin asking me if I agree with the decisions that were made by the Big Ten. I explain why I disagree, and why the decision - or at least the timing of the decision - made little sense.

1:25 - Sean asks why I think it's better for college football to be played in the fall instead of moving it back to the spring.

4:22 - Darin brings up the different messages that are coming from the medical "experts" directing the various conferences, and why that makes this so confusing. One of those issues is the cardiovascular issues some are mentioning, and I discuss my view on that particular topic, which is an important.

6:50 - Sean asks a good question about what happens if the Big 12 bails and it's just the ACC and SEC slated to play in the fall.

9:08 - With Western Michigan now off the schedule, Darin asks what Notre Dame should do to fill that slot, including considering playing a FCS program for the first time in school history.

11:09 - We talk about the release of the Notre Dame SWAT team, who released a statement saying they want to play in the fall.

12:28 - Darin asks about a comment from former Notre Dame great Aaron Taylor about how the spring period could matter, and why I think it would be harder for young people to pull that off and stay safe.

16:14 - Darin and I talk about the comments from Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez about players staying on campus and still working out, but not playing football.

