IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

Talking Tyler Buchner, Offensive Line, Recruiting And 2020 Scheduling Concerns

Bryan Driskell

Yesterday I went on the Bill King Show to talk about all things Notre Dame. The topics were quite broad, but we talked about Notre Dame's 2020 schedule, 2021 quarterback commit Tyler Buchner and a lot of recruiting conversation.

Here is the entire hour in which I was a part, and the Notre Dame segment starts at the 32:54 mark.

Bill started the show off asking about my wife, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 back in April.

33:29 — We talk about what Notre Dame would do if the leagues go to a conference-only schedule for 2020. This conversation came out before the news that the Big Ten Conference had made this decision, but the answer here speaks about what will happen with the ACC. I wrote an article about this yesterday, and you can read that HERE.

35:00 — Bill asked me about the Elite 11 and the performance of Notre Dame 2021 quarterback commit Tyler Buchner. We talked about Buchner's altered throwing motion and whether or not it can be corrected.

37:45 — We dive further into the Elite 11, and the altered rules about how the event was graded.

38:50 — We talked about Notre Dame's 2021 recruiting class. I discussed the struggles that Notre Dame is having on the recruiting trail in recent months. We also discussed the talk about Notre Dame's struggles revolving around not getting players on campus, and if that holds up.

40:54 — Bill asks if Notre Dame's recruiting issues have to do with Brian Kelly.

42:30 — We talk about the expectations for the Notre Dame offensive line in 2020, with the focus being on Liam Eichenberg.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Big Ten Decision Means No Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin

The Big Ten is expected to go to a conference-only schedule in 2020, which will impact Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Nathan Erbach

Mack Brown Laying The Blueprint For Recruiting Success, Notre Dame Needs To Follow

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown has the Tar Heels rolling while Notre Dame continues to falter

RPalmeri

by

chamgel

ACC Plus Independents Gives Notre Dame Options For Football In 2020

Notre Dame should have plenty of options to put together a full schedule in 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

Petu

Class Impact: OL Joe Alt To Notre Dame

Breaking down what the commitment of Joe Alt means for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

What's Next: Notre Dame Offensive Line Recruiting

A look at what Notre Dame must do along the offensive line now that Joe Alt is in the class

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick Not Optimistic About Sept. 5 Start Date

In an interview with ESPN, AD Jack Swarbrick was pessimistic about Notre Dame starting on time.

Bryan Driskell

by

TxIrish

Talented 2022 Quarterback Developing Bond With Tommy Rees

2022 quarterback Cade Klubnik is a talented passer with early interest in Notre Dame

Nathan Erbach

by

Nathan Erbach

Notre Dame Would Be In Great Shape To Fix The Schedule If The Pac 12 Doesn't Play

Notre Dame's schedule would be easily filled out if the Pac 12, or California schools, don't play in 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

Jherbeck91

Talking Notre Dame LB Recruiting, Playing Football In The Spring, Nick McCloud And Much More

In this week's WSBT Sportsradio segment we discussed a number of interesting topics that also included my confidence in there being a 2020 season

Bryan Driskell

2021 Tight End Calls Notre Dame ‘Elite’

Notre Dame is making a hard push for Ohio tight end Mitchell Evans, and it has the Irish in great position with him

Mason Plummer