Talking Tyler Buchner, Offensive Line, Recruiting And 2020 Scheduling Concerns

Yesterday I went on the Bill King Show to talk about all things Notre Dame. The topics were quite broad, but we talked about Notre Dame's 2020 schedule, 2021 quarterback commit Tyler Buchner and a lot of recruiting conversation.

Here is the entire hour in which I was a part, and the Notre Dame segment starts at the 32:54 mark.

Bill started the show off asking about my wife, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 back in April.

33:29 — We talk about what Notre Dame would do if the leagues go to a conference-only schedule for 2020. This conversation came out before the news that the Big Ten Conference had made this decision, but the answer here speaks about what will happen with the ACC. I wrote an article about this yesterday, and you can read that HERE.

35:00 — Bill asked me about the Elite 11 and the performance of Notre Dame 2021 quarterback commit Tyler Buchner. We talked about Buchner's altered throwing motion and whether or not it can be corrected.

37:45 — We dive further into the Elite 11, and the altered rules about how the event was graded.

38:50 — We talked about Notre Dame's 2021 recruiting class. I discussed the struggles that Notre Dame is having on the recruiting trail in recent months. We also discussed the talk about Notre Dame's struggles revolving around not getting players on campus, and if that holds up.

40:54 — Bill asks if Notre Dame's recruiting issues have to do with Brian Kelly.

42:30 — We talk about the expectations for the Notre Dame offensive line in 2020, with the focus being on Liam Eichenberg.

