Bleacher Report Mock Draft: Eight Notre Dame Players Selected

Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller released his first seven-round mock draft for the 2020 NFL Draft, which will be held April 23-25.

Miller had eight Notre Dame players in his mock draft, ranging from round one to round seven. Should his prediction hold true it would tie the 2014 draft class for most Notre Dame draft picks of the Brian Kelly era.

Former Irish tight end Cole Kmet was the lone first round pick, going No. 30 overall to the Green Bay Packers, where he would join former teammates Equanimeous St. Brown and Dexter Williams. Here's what Miller said about Kmet to the Packers:

"We hear so much about how the Packers need to add weapons for Aaron Rodgers, but most often that talk centers around the wide receiver position. That is definitely a need, but in a historically deep receiver class, it doesn't have to be a Round 1 need. Tight end is another big need for Green Bay. Jimmy Graham is nearing the end of his run and isn't as effective on the field as his name would suggest. The team needs its George Kittle or Travis Kelce.Cole Kmet might not reach that level of impact—they are the two best tight ends in football after all—but he's built in that mold. He's 6'5", 260 pounds, he can block, he can run, and he can dominate up the seam. Kmet is every scout's answer to the Kittle/Kelce style of play."

Miller had defensive end Julian Okwara going in the second round (No. 54 overall) to the Buffalo Bills.

Defensive end Khalid Kareem was mocked in the third round (No. 75 overall) to the Indianapolis Colts, where he would join former teammate Quenton Nelson.

Kmet isn't the only former Irish player that is slated to join the Packers, as Miller also projects Chase Claypool to be selected by Green Bay in the third round (No. 94 overall). That would be quite the influx of pass catching talent for star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Miller has cornerback Troy Pride Jr. going to the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round (No. 145 overall). Pride would join former teammates Ronnie Stanley and Miles Boykin in Baltimore.

Pride begins a run of Irish defensive backs. Miller has safety Jalen Elliott going in the fifth round (No. 153 overall) to the Arizona Cardinals.

Safety Alohi Gilman is slated to go to the New England Patriots in the sixth round (No. 196 overall). One has to imagine that Gilman is the kind of player that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will fall in love with.

Miller has former Notre Dame running back Tony Jones Jr. going in round seven (No. 241 overall) to the Houston Texans, where he would join former Irish standouts Will Fuller V and Nick Martin.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishBreakdown/