Brian Kelly Impressed With The Freshman Playmakers At Notre Dame

Notre Dame's 2020 recruiting class brought in arguably the best haul of offensive freshmen in Brian Kelly's tenure at Notre Dame. Despite a deep group of returners, the freshman class is expected to make an immediate impact.

Kelly was asked how this group stacks up against past classes, and while he didn't really dive into that, he did sing the praises of freshmen like Chris Tyree, Jordan Johnson, Michael Mayer and Kevin Bauman.

Much of the focus on the 2020 class has been on the offensive skill players, and for good reason. Kelly noted how rare talents like Tyree, Johnson, Mayer and Bauman are. Tyree especially due to his elite, game-breaking speed.

The Notre Dame head coach also sang the praises of the freshmen on defense, especially the young cornerbacks (Clarence Lewis, Ramon Henderson, Caleb Offord), although playing time will be even harder to come by on that side of the ball.

Here's a highlight of Jordan Johnson turning a quick screen pass into a long touchdown from one of Notre Dame's early practices.

One observation from the practice clips that have been released by Notre Dame has been how much Tyree is seen getting snaps with the first team offense. In the video below you'll see two plays where Tyree reaches the end zone, and on both snaps he appears to be working with the first unit on offense. There is also a clip of Mayer hauling in a touchdown pass in this short video.

Note: All video and highlights are provided by Notre Dame Athletics.

