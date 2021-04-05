Brian Kelly Seems To Be Making Moves To Create A More Dynamic Scoring Offense

Based on comments from the spring and things we've learned behind the scenes it seems Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly is figuring out scoring a lot of points is needed to win a title

Notre Dame has built a defense that was good enough to carry it to the College Football Playoff in two of the last three seasons. When Notre Dame gets onto the big stage, however, it is the offense that does the program in.

The facts are right there, if you want to win a championship in the modern age you have to score points, and a lot of them. Head coach Brian Kelly has seemed reluctant to bring his offense into the modern era, ironically an era that he helped create at. both Grand Valley State and Cincinnati, but at Notre Dame he has been a far more conservative offensive coach.

Based on comments Kelly has made this spring , and based on information we've gathered from sources, it seems like Coach Kelly is pushing towards the changes needed to get the offense over the hump. That's what I discuss in the latest Irish Breakdown podcast.

