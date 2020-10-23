SI.com
Brian Kelly Talks About Pitt Matchup, Mental Health

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly addressed the media on Thursday afternoon, prior to his team's matchup against the Pitt Panthers. Kelly talked about a wide array of topics, but he also drilled down a bit on Pitt, and the matchup with the Panthers.

Much of the conversation this week is about the Pitt defense, but the offense will present the Irish with some unique matchups as well. There is also questions about the availability of starting quarterback Kenny Pickett, but Kelly says the offense is more about Mark Whipple, the offensive coordinator for the Panthers.

Pitt is loaded at defensive end, and Kelly talks about what makes that unit so effective.

Notre Dame trailed Pitt in the fourth quarter of the 2018 matchup, but the Irish offense got hot down the stretch. Kelly talks about what worked for the Irish down the stretch.

Kelly talks about his team's progress up to this point in the season.

Junior running back Jahmir Smith announced this week that he was stepping away from football, partly due to a desire to deal with his mental health. Kelly talked about the challenges these young athletes face as college football players.

Note: All video courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

