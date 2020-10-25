Brian Kelly Talks Notre Dame Victory Over Pitt, Strong Defensive Performance

Notre Dame (5-0) went on the road and earned an impressive 45-3 victory over Pittsburgh (3-4). It was a thoroughly dominant victory, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Following the game, head coach Brian Kelly talked about the win.

Kelly talks about the defense, and why junior cornerback TaRiq Bracy didn't travel or play.

Kelly talks about the ability of the offense to handle the Pitt edge players and the pressures from the defense.

NOTES:

*** According to Kelly, the wins over Louisville and Pitt marked the first time since 2002 that a Notre Dame defense held back-to-back opponents to less than 10 points. That is incorrect, however, as Notre Dame held Michigan State (3), Michigan (6) and Miami (3) to less than 10 points in consecutive games. That same season the Irish defense held Boston College (6) and Wake Forest (0) to less than 10 points.

*** Notre Dame out-gained Pitt 434 yards to 162 yards. The 162 yards allowed was the fewest of the Kelly era. The previous high was 163 yards against Texas to start the 2015 season.

*** Notre Dame gained 28 first downs in the game; 11 rushing, 11 passing, 6 by penalty. It was the most first downs since the offense had 29 back in 2018 against Stanford.

*** Notre Dame went 11-18 on third down, and the defense held Pitt to just 3-13 on third down. Pitt converted two third downs on its first offensive series, but it had just one the remainder of the game.

Note: All video courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

