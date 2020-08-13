IrishBreakdown
Brian Kelly Talks Notre Dame Fall Camp, Freshman Standouts, Ian Book and More

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly addressed the media on Thursday (Aug. 13), which came a day after the team's first official practice of the fall season. Notre Dame Athletics provided access to that video, which you can see here:

0:21 - Kelly kicked off the interview by talking about graduate transfers Nick McCloud (cornerback), Isaiah Pryor (safety) and Ben Skowronek (wide receiver).

2:35 - Kelly discussed early standouts among the freshman class. He talked about the cornerbacks and freshman running back Chris Tyree. Kelly also talked about tight ends Kevin Bauman and Michael Mayer. Kelly also mentioned freshman offensive lineman Michael Carmody and made his first "traits" reference.

5:25 - Kelly talks about balancing ramping up physicality with player safety in an unusually season that followed and even more unusual offseason.

7:33 - Kelly talks about quarterback Ian Book.

8:44 - Kelly talks about the "surprising" aspects of the incredibly trying last six months.

10:44 - Kelly talks about the incredible success Notre Dame has had in keeping COVID-19 positive tests low, his program's transparency and how that must continue.

12:47 - The Notre Dame head coach talks about his teams goals and aspirations. Graduating and winning a national title remain the same.

14:37 - Kelly discusses the early signing period, the prolonged dead period and making recruiting work.

16:22 - Senior offensive tackles Robert Hainsey and Liam Eichenberg's on and off-field impact is discussed.

18:03 - Kelly discusses the differences in how his team practices in the era of COVID-19.

20:17 - Kelly discusses the altered 2020 football schedule and how that alters his team's preparation.

22:30 - Personal accountability is discussed, and how it's important to the season being played.

24:42 - Kelly talks about how playing for an ACC Championship is now part of the goals this season, and the excitement his players have in playing for it.

25:53 - Kelly talks about his program's fight against racism.

