Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly Discusses Latest With The Football Program

Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly held a conference call with local and national media members this afternoon and the discussion was quite broad.

In the video above I discuss some of the key takeaways from Kelly's question and answer session.

Kelly talked addressed the latest with player workouts, interaction between the staff and players, how they are handling academics and went over timelines on when decisions will start to be made.

The Notre Dame head coach also addressed the football work being put in by the players and staff. Kelly and his staff first focused on health and safety of the players, then set up an academic plan and then focused on strength and conditioning.

With those key aspects set up, Kelly and the staff have begun football meetings with players. Kelly said that his staff has begun position meetings with players. He noted that they've done scheme installation in a manner that resembles spring practice, that they have added to the playbook and have taken advantage of the virtual technology that allows players to go over film with coaches.

A key takeaway was Kelly noting that his coaches are far more involved in the academics than they ever have. He noted that being more involved with players academically has also created the benefit of building closer bonds between players and coaches.

