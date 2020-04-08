IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly Discusses Latest With The Football Program

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly held a conference call with local and national media members this afternoon and the discussion was quite broad.

In the video above I discuss some of the key takeaways from Kelly's question and answer session.

Kelly talked addressed the latest with player workouts, interaction between the staff and players, how they are handling academics and went over timelines on when decisions will start to be made.

The Notre Dame head coach also addressed the football work being put in by the players and staff. Kelly and his staff first focused on health and safety of the players, then set up an academic plan and then focused on strength and conditioning.

With those key aspects set up, Kelly and the staff have begun football meetings with players. Kelly said that his staff has begun position meetings with players. He noted that they've done scheme installation in a manner that resembles spring practice, that they have added to the playbook and have taken advantage of the virtual technology that allows players to go over film with coaches.

A key takeaway was Kelly noting that his coaches are far more involved in the academics than they ever have. He noted that being more involved with players academically has also created the benefit of building closer bonds between players and coaches.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Notre Dame Football: Top 5 Cornerbacks

Ranking the top Notre Dame cornerbacks I've seen in the last 30 years.

Bryan Driskell

by

Michael-FIC

Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football.

Bryan Driskell

by

frase

PODCAST: Breaking Down Notre Dame's Cornerback Recruiting

Brian Smith and Bryan Driskell break down the job being done by cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens

Bryan Driskell

by

Chief1

Potential Doomsday Scenario Being Prepared For

According to Sports Illustrated writers Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger, college leaders are preparing for a scenario in which there is no football in the fall.

Bryan Driskell

by

smcnd

Five Biggest "What If" Moments Of Notre Dame Football

Looking at how things might have been different at Notre Dame the last 30 years if these five "what ifs" turned out different

Bryan Driskell

by

Jamestulane

PODCAST: Offensive Line Recruiting Must Get On Track

Bryan Driskell and Brian Smith discuss where Notre Dame is at with its efforts to land a top 2021 recruiting class.

Bryan Driskell

Jack Swarbrick Talks Timelines, The Ireland Game and Fan Attendance

Notre Dame director of athletics Jack Swarbrick spoke with ESPN's Paul Finebaum about a number of topics relative to the resumption of college football.

Bryan Driskell

PODCAST: What Could Keep Notre Dame From Having A Championship Offense In 2020?

The latest Irish Breakdown podcast goes over areas of the offense that could possibly keep the unit from playing championship caliber football

Bryan Driskell

ESPN Projects The Best NFL Fit For Chase Claypool

ESPN analyst Matt Bowen believes the best NFL fit for Chase Claypool is to stay in state

Bryan Driskell

by

Cheryl1120

Improvement At QB And RB Are Keys To Notre Dame Getting To The Next Level

If the Notre Dame offense wants to truly become an elite squad it must improve its ability to recruit, develop and produce top quarterbacks and running backs

Bryan Driskell