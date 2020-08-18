SI.com
Buck Linebacker Spot Is Still An Open Competition At Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly was asked about the open Buck Linebacker spot in his latest press availability. The Irish lead man worked through the depth chart and discussed where things stand.

Kelly began by mentioned senior Jordan Genmark Heath and noted the veteran is having a strong camp. He followed that up with mentions of talented juniors Shayne Simon and Jack Lamb. Kelly called Simon a "very gifted player."

Kelly also mentioned sophomores Jack Kiser and Osita Ekwonu as players that could potentially be in the mix. During the conversation Kelly discussed the strong camp of starting Mike linebacker Drew White and also noted backup Mike Bo Bauer is having a strong camp.

While there are questions at the position, Kelly seemed quite high on the talent and options at the position. 

Genmark Heath and Simon have been mostly special teams players throughout their careers, but is now the time that one of them takes that next step? Simon is a player to keep an eye on, as sources have informed Irish Breakdown that he and Lamb are getting a lot of first-team reps in fall camp. 

Lamb, of course, was a starter in Notre Dame's dime package last season and handled it well until he suffered a season-ending injury.

One name not mentioned was sophomore Marist Liufau, but according to sources he's getting action at rover during fall camp.

