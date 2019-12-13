Irish Maven
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Camping World Bowl Named 14th Most Watchable Bowl Game

Bryan Driskell

No. 15 Notre Dame (10-2) and Iowa State (7-5) square off in the Camping World Bowl, which will take place in Orlando, Fla. on Dec. 28.

Sports Illustrated recently ranked all 39 bowl games based on watchability, and it ranked the Notre Dame/Iowa State matchup as the 14th most watchable game.

There were three matchups between unranked opponents that was listed ahead of the Camping World Bowl. The interesting part of the analysis was that Sports Illustrated believes the reason to watch is because of the 7-5, unranked Cyclones and not the 10-2, No. 15 ranked Fighting Irish.

Watch it because… of Iowa State’s passing attack. QB Brock Purdy & Co. light it up through the air at 318 yards a game. He’s got options, too, with four receivers with at least 600 yards.

Notre Dame is currently a 3.5-point favorite over the Cyclones.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Jacob15
Jacob15

Wow. What a slap in the face on the “watch it because.....”

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Latest On Notre Dame OC Chip Long

Bryan Driskell

The latest scoop on the future plans of Notre Dame OC Chip Long

Coordinators Notre Dame Should Pursue

Bryan Driskell

There are four coordinators that I would like to see Brian Kelly pursue to replace Chip Long

Notre Dame Commits Discuss Status After Chip Long's Departure

Jack Sullivan

Several of Notre Dame's 2020 and 2021 commits commented on the departure of OC Chip Long

DB Kyle Hamilton Named A Freshman All-American

Bryan Driskell

The Athletic has placed Notre Dame standout safety Kyle Hamilton on its All-Freshman squad.

Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings

Bryan Driskell

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football.

Recruiting: Locking Down 2020 Class Is Priority No. 1

Bryan Driskell

With Chip Long leaving Notre Dame the first priority for the Irish staff is locking down the 2020 class

Irish Breakdown Podcast: Introducing Iowa State

Bryan Driskell

The latest Irish Breakdown podcast introduces Iowa State and then dives into subscriber questions.

ESPN Makes Its Camping World Bowl Prediction

Bryan Driskell

ESPN has already made its bowl predictions, which includes Notre Dame vs. Iowa State

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. Iowa State Defense

Bryan Driskell

A look at how the Irish offense stacks up on paper against the Cyclone defense.

Recruiting: News And Notes

Brian Smith

A variety of news and notes on Notre Dame's 2020 and 2021 recruiting efforts