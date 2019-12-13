Camping World Bowl Named 14th Most Watchable Bowl Game

No. 15 Notre Dame (10-2) and Iowa State (7-5) square off in the Camping World Bowl, which will take place in Orlando, Fla. on Dec. 28.

Sports Illustrated recently ranked all 39 bowl games based on watchability, and it ranked the Notre Dame/Iowa State matchup as the 14th most watchable game.

There were three matchups between unranked opponents that was listed ahead of the Camping World Bowl. The interesting part of the analysis was that Sports Illustrated believes the reason to watch is because of the 7-5, unranked Cyclones and not the 10-2, No. 15 ranked Fighting Irish.

Watch it because… of Iowa State’s passing attack. QB Brock Purdy & Co. light it up through the air at 318 yards a game. He’s got options, too, with four receivers with at least 600 yards.

Notre Dame is currently a 3.5-point favorite over the Cyclones.

