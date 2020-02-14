IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Three Immediate Challenges Await Mike Mickens

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame has filled out its coaching staff with former Cincinnati cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens. The young new assistant will have his hands full and will immediately have his feet put to the fire.

There are three big challenges that Mickens must immediately begin focusing on.

1. Develop The Young Players: One of the more intriguing aspects of Mickens resume is has past success developing young players. Twice in his six seasons as a FBS assistant coach he’s turned a true freshman into an All-Conference player. He did that with Nick Johnson (Bowling Green) and Ahmad Gardner (Cincinnati) in 2019. Gardner was a freshman All-American this past season.

Those are just two of the young players Mickens developed, and he’ll need to be on top of his building up young people game this spring. Sixth-year senior Shaun Crawford and junior TaRiq Bracy have plenty of experience, but behind that duo is a group of very young, very inexperienced cornerbacks.

Notre Dame will not have a cornerback depth chart that can allow the defense to compete for a championship without at least one or two players from the 2019 and 2020 classes making an impact. Mickens will need to get the most out of Bracy, but quickly developing the young players holds the ultimate key to the success at cornerback in 2020 will be how effectively he can develop the younger players.

Johnson and Gardner are both 6-2, so Mickens also has experience developing longer athletes at the position. He’ll have three particularly long athletes to work with at Notre Dame in Cam Hart (6-2½), Isaiah Rutherford (6-0½) and Ramon Henderson (6-3).

2. Get More On Ball Production: Notre Dame’s on ball production (break ups, interceptions) was strong in 2018, with Julian Love and Troy Pride Jr. combining for 29 total passes defensed. Love had an outstanding season in 2018, but it’s not a surprise that Notre Dame’s on ball production took a nose dive after he departed for the NFL. While Pride is a far superior cover player to Love, he wasn’t nearly as effective playing the ball, and no one else from the secondary could overcome Love’s lost on ball production.

Notre Dame had 22 passes defensed in 2019 and 29 in 2018. Cincinnati, without the kind of talent that Notre Dame had with Love and Pride, averaged 34 passes defensed from the cornerback position the last two seasons, which included 11 interceptions. Notre Dame’s cornerbacks combined for just five interceptions the last two seasons.

The year prior to Mickens arriving at Cincinnati, the Bearcat corners combined for just 13 passes defensed, which included just two interceptions. So it would seem his arrival had a significant impact in regards to on ball production from the cornerbacks.

If Notre Dame’s cornerbacks can get the same on ball production that Mickens got from his Cincinnati corners it will provide the defense with boost and will make what is already an outstanding defense even better.

3. Hit The Recruiting Trail Hard: Irish Breakdown will have more on what this looks like in the coming days, but Mickens needs to hit the ground running on the recruiting trail. With it being over a month since the Irish had a cornerbacks coach there is little doubt the staff has fallen behind with some of its top targets.

Mickens needs to quickly get up to speed on the cornerback board, prioritize the top targets and immediately reach out and start building a relationship. Recruiting must be a priority for Mickens, and the sooner he can get started the better.

From a recruiting standpoint this is a huge year for Notre Dame, who needs a boost in talent at the position. Notre Dame needs Mickens to have the same immediate success on the recruiting trail that running backs coach Lance Taylor had. The coach Taylor replaced did a poor job on the recruiting trail, but Taylor quickly made up for that, landing Top 100 running back Chris Tyree.

Lyght had much better recruiting success than Autry Denson, but the overall recruiting at the position still lagged behind other positions on defense. If Mickens can provide an immediate boost, much like Taylor did, the 2021 class is going to be special.

Newsletter
https://www.subscribepage.com/irish-breakdown-newsletter
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Bob Rodes
Bob Rodes

Bryan, I hear people talking about "length" a lot in coachspeak, and at first I thought it was just another word for height. Then I saw a coach talking about "long and tall" guys in a quote, and had to rethink that. So, does "length" mean basically "height plus armspan" or something like it? Like how high of a ceiling someone could touch?

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Notre Dame Coaching Staff Finally Takes Shape

With John McNulty and Mike Mickens set to become assistants the Notre Dame coaching staff for 2020 is finally taking shape

Bryan Driskell

by

sbf

REPORT: Notre Dame To Hire Mike Mickens To Coach Cornerbacks

The former Bearcat player and coach played under Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

PODCAST: Discussing The One-Time Transfer Rule

The latest Irish Breakdown podcast discusses the potential of a one-time transfer rule, and why it's a bad idea.

Bryan Driskell

by

Sapte24

Notre Dame Offense Must Be More Aggressive In 2020

The Notre Dame offense must be more willing to attack down the field with its pass game in 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Spring Preview: Cornerback

Breaking down and previewing the Notre Dame cornerbacks heading into spring practice

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Opportunity Awaits Jeff Quinn And The Notre Dame Line

Line coach Jeff Quinn has an opportunity to silence critics by having a big year on and off the field.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Pass Rush Continues Upward Trend

The Fighting Irish pass rush was improved in 2019 despite the loss of All-American Jerry Tillery

Bryan Driskell

by

sbf

Notre Dame Needs A Strong Finish From The 2016 Recruiting Class

If the 2016 class can finish its career off with a bang the Irish could make another run at the College Football Playoff.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Troy Pride Jr. Rises In Latest PFF Mock Draft

PFF draft analyst Mike Renner also has a family reunion for a pair of former Notre Dame players in his latest Mock Draft.

Bryan Driskell

by

Ant4079