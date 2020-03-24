IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Chase Claypool Finally Being Recognized As An Elite Draft Prospect

Bryan Driskell

For months I've wondered what I was missing when it came to former Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool. When I watched him play this season I saw a big, athletic, physical and dominant wide receiver, and that was before his brilliant performance at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Based on recent mock drafts it seems more and more analysts are coming around, and for the second time I've now seen Claypool in the first round of a mock draft. This time it came from ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., who has Claypool going in the first round (No. 30 overall) to the Green Bay Packers.

"Green Bay cut Jimmy Graham and hasn't added any receiving help this offseason, so I'm sticking with a wide receiver for its pick, though it's the third different wideout in my three mock drafts. Like Denzel Mims, Claypool had an electrifying combine, running a 4.42 40 and putting up a 40.5-inch vertical at 6-foot-4, 238 pounds. This might be a slight reach, but a team could fall in love with his traits, and he produced last season, catching 66 passes for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns. He could be a matchup nightmare for Aaron Rodgers."

I don't agree with Kiper that this is a reach. Claypool has a rare combination of tools, and only Mims can rival Claypool when it comes to size, athleticism and production. Claypool is bigger (6-4 1/4, 238 pounds to 6-2 7/8, 207 pounds), Mims was faster (4.38 to 4.42) and Claypool jumped higher (40.5" to 38.5"). 

Everything about Claypool from a size, athleticism and production standpoint grades out as first-round talent. As I wrote in my draft profile for Claypool, the areas where Claypool's game lags behind other top prospects are correctable with continued work and good coaching.

A team with a good wide receivers coach and a smart offensive coordinator should drool over the chances of getting Claypool late in the first round due to the potential he possesses and the wide variety of matchup opportunities he presents as an inside and outside receiver.

Newsletter
https://www.subscribepage.com/irish-breakdown-newsletter
Comments (1)
dbhenders
dbhenders

A far assessment - hope it comes to be...

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Notre Dame Recruiting: 5 Must Get Recruits On Defense

There are five defensive recruits that are key to Notre Dame landing a Top 5 recruiting class in 2021.

Brian Smith

by

IrishinIowa

Cole Kmet: Draft Status Could Be Impacted By Pre-Draft Changes

The cancelation of much of the pre-draft process could have an impact on where Cole Kmet gets drafted

Bryan Driskell

by

jsully0101

Predicting The Next Five Notre Dame Commits For 2021

Notre Dame needs to get momentum back on the recruiting trail, and there are five prospects that could be next in line to make that happen.

Bryan Driskell

by

t13bru

Spreading The Ball Around Should Boost The 2020 Pass Game - Part I

Spreading the ball around more in 2020 should provide the Notre Dame offense with a major boost in production.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Analysis: Adding Kerry Cooks Is A Brilliant Move By Brian Kelly

The addition of former cornerbacks coach Kerry Cooks as a defensive analyst is a savvy move by Brian Kelly

Bryan Driskell

by

TxIrish

Spreading The Ball Around Should Boost The 2020 Pass Game - Part II

There are several key benefits for the Notre Dame offense if the pass game can spread the ball around more in 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

2021 Recruiting: Breaking Down The Numbers Need For The Offensive Line Class

Evaluating the future roster puts Notre Dame in position where a bigger line class is needed in the 2021 class

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Draft Profile: WR Chase Claypool

Breaking down the strengths, weaknesses and draft stock for Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool

Bryan Driskell

by

Irishfan11

Notre Dame Recruiting: 5 Must Get Recruits On Offense

There are five offensive recruits that are key to Notre Dame landing a Top 5 recruiting class in 2021.

Brian Smith

by

sbf

Should Juniors Be Allowed To Return To College?

An NFL agent brought up the idea of juniors that declared for the NFL Draft should be allowed to return to college

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell