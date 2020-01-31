Freshman RB Chris Tyree Named A Breakout Player For Notre Dame

ESPN ranks Notre Dame No. 10 in its Way-Too-Early Top 25, and freshman running back Chris Tyree is a potential breakout player that could fuel a Top 10 campaign in 2020.

Tom VanHaaran had this to say about Tyree:

"Notre Dame's leading rusher, Tony Jones, is off to the NFL, and the Irish don't have any running backs on the roster who ran for more than 200 yards last season. The running back room needed a boost anyway, and it's going to get it from Tyree, an ESPN 300 recruit in this 2020 class. Tyree is shifty, elusive and versatile, and he has speed that this offense could use early on. He has a very good shot to come in, earn playing time and make a big impact in this offense."

Arguably the fastest football player in the nation, Tyree ranked No. 30 overall and was the No. 5 running back in what is a loaded position group in the 2020 recruiting class.

Despite battling an ankle injury all season, Tyree managed to rush for 655 yards while averaging 9.2 yards per carry as a senior.

For his career, Tyree racked up 3,930 rushing yards, averaged 8.6 yards per carry and caught 49 passes for 695 yards. He returned four kickoffs for touchdowns during his career. A two-way player during his first three seasons of high school, Tyree registered 150 career tackles, 68 pass break ups and six interceptions as a cornerback for Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale.

Tyree twice won the Fastest Man competition at the Nike Football The Opening Finals. He will enroll at Notre Dame this summer.

