All Notre Dame Football Players Test Negative In Latest Round

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame has gone through its second round of tests for COVID-19, and all 103 players on the roster - scholarship players and walk-ons alike -tested negative.

In the first round of tests there was just one player to test positive for COVID-19. According to the release, that player has since recovered and tested negative in the latest testing. That player was reported to have been asymptomatic. 

Here's what Notre Dame released:

"A total of 103 Notre Dame football student-athletes received COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, July 1. All 103 tested negative, according to University Physician Dr. Matt Leiszler.

"In addition, antibody tests were administered on July 1 to the Tier II football student-athletes joining team activities. All were negative for antibodies.

"The one football student-athlete who tested positive during the initial round of testing on June 18 has recovered and returned to voluntary workouts.

"Additionally, nine members of the football program [i.e. student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, student staff, etc.] were administered COVID-19 testing between June 18 and July 1 group testing dates based upon feedback from daily health questionnaires. All nine tested negative after going through the protocol.

"Overall, Noter Dame has administered 252 COVID-19 tests to members of the football program and athletics department, with one positive test."

"Any additional information regarding COVID-19 testing will be reported as it becomes available."

