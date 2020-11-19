Notre Dame DE Daelin Hayes Accepts Prestigious Senior Bowl Invitation

Notre Dame fifth-year senior defensive end Daelin Hayes has accepted an invitation to play in the prestigious Reese's Senior Bowl following completion of the 2020 season.

The Senior Bowl is considered the top pre-draft game event, and it has been very good to Notre Dame players in recent seasons. Dominance at the event boosted the stock for wide receive Chase Claypool and cornerback Troy Pride Jr. last season, and it had a similar impact for players like linebacker Drue Tranquill and offensive lineman Zack Martin in past seasons.

Hayes has been on fire for Notre Dame in the last three games, racking up five tackles for loss and three sacks. He set a career-high with two sacks in the 31-13 win at Georgia Tech, and Hayes had a crucial overtime sack against Clemson that helped seal that victory.

The veteran Irish end is a versatile player that has been a stout run defender for much of his career, and his ability to drop and thrive in coverage is impressive when you consider he is over 6-3 and 260 pounds. Hayes has been coming on as a pass rusher in recent games, and if that continues it should provide a major boost to his draft stock.

Hayes was chosen as a team captain for the 2020 season.

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy is high on Hayes, and we talked about the Irish veteran and teammate Adetokunbo Ogundeji earlier this season. You can find that interview HERE.

There are expected to be a high number of Irish veterans to accept invitations to the Senior Bowl, so the odds are quite good Hayes will not be the last to be named to this event.

