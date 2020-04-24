Day Two Of The NFL Draft Should Be Busy For Notre Dame Players

Notre Dame didn’t have a single player taken in the first round of the draft for the first time since 2017, and for just the third time of the Brian Kelly era.

While there were some mock drafts that had a Notre Dame player in round one, the vast majority had round two and three being the prime placement spots for a number of Irish players. Tonight is rounds two and three of the 2020 NFL Draft, and it is expected to be a very active night for former Irish players.

Based on mock draft projections, there could be up to five Notre Dame players taken in tonight’s portion of the draft.

COLE KMET, TIGHT END

Kmet got a lot of late first round action in the mock drafts leading into the first night, but once the New England Patriots traded out of the first round it became apparent he would not go in the opening round.

The Cincinnati Bengals have the first pick of round one, and while they have several needs, tight end is on that list and one mock draft did have the team from the Queen City taking Kmet. Indianapolis (#34 and #44), New England (#37), Houston (#40), Chicago (#43 and #50) and Dallas (#51) are all possible landing spots for Kmet.

I would be quite surprised if Kmet had to wait very long to hear his named called this evening.

CHASE CLAYPOOL, WIDE RECEIVER

Claypool was projected to go in round one soon after February’s NFL Scouting Combine, but those projections quickly went away and the second and third rounds became the primary landing spots for the former Irish standout wideout.

The New York Giants at #36 is the highest Claypool was projected in the final mock drafts, but while there are still a number of top wideouts on the board along with Claypool, there are many wide receiver needy teams picking in round two. The Jets have three picks in rounds two and three, and they need to add weapons to their offense, and the Saints were also a frequent placement for Claypool in the mock drafts.

In round one there was an early run on offensive tackles, quarterbacks and defensive players, which pushed back the top wide receivers. That in turn pushed back the entire receiver group, but a run on that position could start in the second round. Should that happen it would be great news for Claypool, even if he’s not among the first players taken.

JULIAN OKWARA, DEFENSIVE END

Okwara was another former Irish player that received some round one projections in late mock drafts, but like Kmet the majority had him going in round two. The run on other positions meant few edge players were taken in round one, which could impact just how high Okwara gets selected.

The good news for Okwara is he plays a prime position and has a skillset that is highly coveted by NFL teams. Also good news is that several teams with the need for edge rushing help failed to meet that need in round one. Receiver and edge rushers could very well see a run made on them in tonight’s portion of the draft.

I fully expect Kmet, Claypool and Okwara to all get selected tonight, and my best guess for at least two of them would be round two. The following two players could very well see their names called tonight, but there is less certainty it happens.

TROY PRIDE JR., CORNERBACK

Six cornerbacks were taken in round one, which could very well move up remaining cornerbacks like Pride. The former Irish corner going in round two would be a bit of a surprise, but the majority of the mock draft projections for him had the former Irish cover man going in round three. Should that happen it means he’ll add at least a fourth player from Notre Dame going in tonight’s portion of the draft.

Pride had a strong senior season, and he followed that up with an outstanding performance at the Senior Bowl. That vaulted him up many analysts draft boards, and we’ll find out tonight if that vaulted him up NFL team’s draft boards.

The Denver Broncos have three picks in round three (#77, #83, #95) and cornerback is a big need for them, which is why they were a frequent landing spot for Pride in mock drafts.

KHALID KAREEM, DEFENSIVE END

Kareem in the wildcard tonight, as he has been projected to go in round three or four. If he goes in round three he’ll get selected tonight, but round four isn’t until tomorrow. The lack of a run on edge players hurt Kareem as well, and unless a run happens at that position early in round two it could end up pushing Kareem back into round four.

The Detroit Lions at #87 (round three) was the highest placement for Kareem in the mock drafts, and no mock draft had him going lower than the fourth round.

