Notre Dame Depth Chart vs. Duke

Notre Dame has released its initial depth chart of the 2020 season.

OFFENSE

First Team

QB Ian Book - 6-0, 206, 5th Year Sr.

RB Kyren Williams - 5-9, 194, Soph.

WR Ben Skowronek - 6-3, 220, 5th Year Sr.

WR Javon McKinley - 6-2, 215, 5th Year Sr.

WR Avery Davis - 5-11, 202, Senior

TE Brock Wright - 6-4½, 255, Sr.

LT Liam Eichenberg - 6-6, 302, 5th Year Sr.

LG Aaron Banks - 6-6, 330, Sr.

C Jarrett Patterson - 6-4½, 305, Jr.

RG Tommy Kraemer - 6-5½, 317, 5th Year Sr.

RT Robert Hainsey - 6-4½, 290, Sr.

Second Team

QB Brendon Clark - 6-1½, 212, Soph.

RB Chris Tyree - 5-9½, 188, Fr.

WR Joe Wilkins Jr. - 6-1½, 190, Jr.

WR Lawrence Keys III - 5-10½, 173, Jr.

WR Braden Lenzy - 5-11½, 181, Jr.

TE Tommy Tremble - 6-4, 242, Jr.

LT Andrew Kristofic - 6-5, 292, Soph.

LG Dillan Gibbons - 6-4, 309, Sr.

C Zeke Correll - 6-3, 295, Soph.

RG John Dirksen - 6-5, 306, Jr.

RT Joshua Lugg - 6-7, 310, Sr.

Thoughts/Observations:

** Notre Dame has a very veteran starting lineup, especially at quarterback and along the offensive line

** It's interesting that Notre Dame's starting skill player lineup will be more about bigger, veteran players, while the four most explosive players on the offense - Braden Lenzy, Chris Tyree, Lawrence Keys III and Tommy Tremble will be coming off the bench, apparently

DEFENSE

First Team

DE Daelin Hayes - 6-4, 270, 5th Year Sr.

DT Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa - 6-2½, 282, Sr.

NG Kurt Hinish - 6-2, 296, Sr.

DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji - 6-4½, 268, 5th Year Sr.

MLB Drew White - 6-0, 227, Sr.

BK Shayne Simon - 6-3, 230, Jr.

ROV Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - 6-1½, 215, Sr.

SS Shaun Crawford - 5-9, 180, 5th Year Sr.

FS Kyle Hamilton - 6-4, 219, Soph.

CB Nick McCloud - 6-0½, 192, 5th Year Sr.

CB TaRiq Bracy - 5-10½, 180, Jr.

Second Team

DE Ovie Oghoufo - 6-3, 240, Jr.

DT Jayson Ademilola - 6-3, 279, Jr.

NG Jacob Lacey - 6-1½, 293, Soph.

DE Justin Ademilola - 6-2, 248, Jr.

MLB Bo Bauer - 6-3, 230, Jr.

BK Marist Liufau - 6-3, 226, Soph.

ROV Paul Moala - 5-11½, 224, Jr.

SS Houston Griffith - 6-0, 204, Jr.

FS DJ Brown - 6-0½, 194, Jr.

CB Cam Hart - 6-2½, 207, Soph.

CB Clarence Lewis - 5-11½, 192, Fr.

Notes/Observations:

** Not any surprises in the starting lineup, but defensively there were some surprises on the second team, mainly the lack of Jack Lamb (WLB) or Isaiah Pryor (SS) in the two deep.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter