Notre Dame Depth Chart vs. Duke

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame has released its initial depth chart of the 2020 season.

OFFENSE

First Team

QB Ian Book - 6-0, 206, 5th Year Sr.
RB Kyren Williams - 5-9, 194, Soph.
WR Ben Skowronek - 6-3, 220, 5th Year Sr.
WR Javon McKinley - 6-2, 215, 5th Year Sr.
WR Avery Davis - 5-11, 202, Senior
TE Brock Wright - 6-4½, 255, Sr.
LT Liam Eichenberg - 6-6, 302, 5th Year Sr.
LG Aaron Banks - 6-6, 330, Sr.
C Jarrett Patterson - 6-4½, 305, Jr.
RG Tommy Kraemer - 6-5½, 317, 5th Year Sr.
RT Robert Hainsey - 6-4½, 290, Sr.

Second Team

QB Brendon Clark - 6-1½, 212, Soph.
RB Chris Tyree - 5-9½, 188, Fr.
WR Joe Wilkins Jr. - 6-1½, 190, Jr.
WR Lawrence Keys III - 5-10½, 173, Jr.
WR Braden Lenzy - 5-11½, 181, Jr.
TE Tommy Tremble - 6-4, 242, Jr.
LT Andrew Kristofic - 6-5, 292, Soph.
LG Dillan Gibbons - 6-4, 309, Sr.
C Zeke Correll - 6-3, 295, Soph.
RG John Dirksen - 6-5, 306, Jr.
RT Joshua Lugg - 6-7, 310, Sr.

Thoughts/Observations:

** Notre Dame has a very veteran starting lineup, especially at quarterback and along the offensive line

** It's interesting that Notre Dame's starting skill player lineup will be more about bigger, veteran players, while the four most explosive players on the offense - Braden Lenzy, Chris Tyree, Lawrence Keys III and Tommy Tremble will be coming off the bench, apparently

DEFENSE

First Team

DE Daelin Hayes - 6-4, 270, 5th Year Sr.
DT Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa - 6-2½, 282, Sr.
NG Kurt Hinish - 6-2, 296, Sr.
DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji - 6-4½, 268, 5th Year Sr.
MLB Drew White - 6-0, 227, Sr.
BK Shayne Simon - 6-3, 230, Jr.
ROV Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - 6-1½, 215, Sr.
SS Shaun Crawford - 5-9, 180, 5th Year Sr.
FS Kyle Hamilton - 6-4, 219, Soph.
CB Nick McCloud - 6-0½, 192, 5th Year Sr.
CB TaRiq Bracy - 5-10½, 180, Jr.

Second Team

DE Ovie Oghoufo - 6-3, 240, Jr.
DT Jayson Ademilola - 6-3, 279, Jr.
NG Jacob Lacey - 6-1½, 293, Soph.
DE Justin Ademilola - 6-2, 248, Jr.
MLB Bo Bauer - 6-3, 230, Jr.
BK Marist Liufau - 6-3, 226, Soph.
ROV Paul Moala - 5-11½, 224, Jr.
SS Houston Griffith - 6-0, 204, Jr.
FS DJ Brown - 6-0½, 194, Jr.
CB Cam Hart - 6-2½, 207, Soph.
CB Clarence Lewis - 5-11½, 192, Fr.

Notes/Observations:

** Not any surprises in the starting lineup, but defensively there were some surprises on the second team, mainly the lack of Jack Lamb (WLB) or Isaiah Pryor (SS) in the two deep.

———————

Comments (5)
No. 1-4
Jacob15
Jacob15

Have you heard anything about the WR depth chart? Was the somewhat noteworthy surprises due to missed time (Covid)? Traits? Just outperformed in camp?

t13bru
t13bru

What’s the deal with Pryor? And with CB so unproven, it’s disappointing HG hasn’t stepped up to take the S spot.

Matt0315
Matt0315

The starting offensive lineup is....... interesting

chamgel
chamgel

I’m cautiously optimistic about McKinley. He came in with a lot of talent and just hasn’t ever clicked. Hoping for a Jonas Gray type final year.... outside of that happening this offense is going to need Lenzy, Keys, Tremble, Tyree and Jordan Johnson to step up and force playing time. We’ve seen it time and time again under Kelly, but against better defenses you’re just not going to have many long drives to march downfield. You have to make big plays to win those types of games and right now looking at this starting lineup I just don’t see where those will come from.

