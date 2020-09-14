Notre Dame Depth Chart vs. South Florida

Here is the Notre Dame depth chart for its week two matchup against South Florida

OFFENSE

First Team

QB Ian Book - #12 - 6-0, 206, 5th

RB Kyren Williams - #23 - 5-9, 194, Soph.

WR Javon McKinley - #88 - 6-3, 220, 5th

WR Avery Davis - #3 - 5-11, 202, Sr.

WR Braden Lenzy - #25 - 5-11½, 181, Jr.

TE Brock Wright - #89 - 6-4½, 255, Sr.

LT Liam Eichenberg - #74 - 6-6, 302, 5th

LG Aaron Banks - #69 - 6-6, 330, Sr.

C Jarrett Patterson - #55 - 6-4½, 305, Jr.

RG Tommy Kraemer - #78 - 6-5½, 317, 5th

RT Robert Hainsey - #72 -6-4½, 290, Sr.

Second Team

QB Brendon Clark - #7 - 6-1½, 212, Soph.

RB Chris Tyree - #25 - 5-9½, 188, Fr.

WR Joe Wilkins Jr. - #18 - 6-1½, 190, Jr.

WR Lawrence Keys III - #13 - 5-10½, 173, Jr.

TE Tommy Tremble - #24 - 6-4, 242, Jr.

LT Andrew Kristofic - #73 - 6-5, 292, Soph.

LG Dillan Gibbons - #76 - 6-4, 309, Sr.

C Zeke Correll - #52 - 6-3, 295, Soph.

RG John Dirksen - #56 - 6-5, 306, Jr.

RT Joshua Lugg - #75 - 6-7, 310, Sr.

DEFENSE

First Team

DE Daelin Hayes - #9 - 6-4, 270, 5th

DT Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa - #95 - 6-2½, 282, Sr.

NG Kurt Hinish - #41 - 6-2, 296, Sr.

DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji - #91 - 6-4½, 268, 5th

MIKE Drew White - #40 - 6-0, 227, Sr.

BUCK Shayne Simon - #33 - 6-3, 230, Jr.

ROV Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - #6 - 6-1½, 215, Sr.

SS Shaun Crawford - #20 - 5-9, 180, 6th

FS Kyle Hamilton - #14 - 6-4, 219, Soph.

FC TaRiq Bracy - #28 - 5-10½, 180, Jr.

BC Nick McCloud - #4 - 6-0½, 192, 5th

Second Team



DE Ovie Oghoufo - #29 - 6-3, 240, Jr.

DT Jayson Ademilola - #57 - 6-3, 279, Jr.

NG Jacob Lacey - #54 - 6-1½, 293, Soph.

DE Justin Ademilola - #19 - 6-2, 248, Jr.

MLB Bo Bauer - #52 - 6-3, 230, Jr.

BK Marist Liufau - #35 - 6-3, 226, Soph.

ROV Paul Moala - #13 - 5-11½, 224, Jr.

SS Houston Griffith - #3 - 6-0, 204, Jr.

FS DJ Brown - #12 - 6-0½, 194, Jr.

CB Cam Hart - #5 - 6-2½, 207, Soph.

CB Clarence Lewis - #26 - 5-11½, 192, Fr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Jonathan Doerer - #39 - 6-3, 197, Sr.

P Jay Bramblett - #19 - 6-1½, 193, Soph.

KR Chris Tyree - #25 - 5-9½, 188, Fr.

PR Lawrence Keys III - #13 - 5-10½, 173, Jr.

———————

