Notre Dame Depth Chart vs. South Florida
Bryan Driskell
Here is the Notre Dame depth chart for its week two matchup against South Florida
OFFENSE
First Team
QB Ian Book - #12 - 6-0, 206, 5th
RB Kyren Williams - #23 - 5-9, 194, Soph.
WR Javon McKinley - #88 - 6-3, 220, 5th
WR Avery Davis - #3 - 5-11, 202, Sr.
WR Braden Lenzy - #25 - 5-11½, 181, Jr.
TE Brock Wright - #89 - 6-4½, 255, Sr.
LT Liam Eichenberg - #74 - 6-6, 302, 5th
LG Aaron Banks - #69 - 6-6, 330, Sr.
C Jarrett Patterson - #55 - 6-4½, 305, Jr.
RG Tommy Kraemer - #78 - 6-5½, 317, 5th
RT Robert Hainsey - #72 -6-4½, 290, Sr.
Second Team
QB Brendon Clark - #7 - 6-1½, 212, Soph.
RB Chris Tyree - #25 - 5-9½, 188, Fr.
WR Joe Wilkins Jr. - #18 - 6-1½, 190, Jr.
WR Lawrence Keys III - #13 - 5-10½, 173, Jr.
WR Joe Wilkins Jr. - #18 - 6-1½, 190, Jr.
TE Tommy Tremble - #24 - 6-4, 242, Jr.
LT Andrew Kristofic - #73 - 6-5, 292, Soph.
LG Dillan Gibbons - #76 - 6-4, 309, Sr.
C Zeke Correll - #52 - 6-3, 295, Soph.
RG John Dirksen - #56 - 6-5, 306, Jr.
RT Joshua Lugg - #75 - 6-7, 310, Sr.
DEFENSE
First Team
DE Daelin Hayes - #9 - 6-4, 270, 5th
DT Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa - #95 - 6-2½, 282, Sr.
NG Kurt Hinish - #41 - 6-2, 296, Sr.
DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji - #91 - 6-4½, 268, 5th
MIKE Drew White - #40 - 6-0, 227, Sr.
BUCK Shayne Simon - #33 - 6-3, 230, Jr.
ROV Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - #6 - 6-1½, 215, Sr.
SS Shaun Crawford - #20 - 5-9, 180, 6th
FS Kyle Hamilton - #14 - 6-4, 219, Soph.
FC TaRiq Bracy - #28 - 5-10½, 180, Jr.
BC Nick McCloud - #4 - 6-0½, 192, 5th
Second Team
DE Ovie Oghoufo - #29 - 6-3, 240, Jr.
DT Jayson Ademilola - #57 - 6-3, 279, Jr.
NG Jacob Lacey - #54 - 6-1½, 293, Soph.
DE Justin Ademilola - #19 - 6-2, 248, Jr.
MLB Bo Bauer - #52 - 6-3, 230, Jr.
BK Marist Liufau - #35 - 6-3, 226, Soph.
ROV Paul Moala - #13 - 5-11½, 224, Jr.
SS Houston Griffith - #3 - 6-0, 204, Jr.
FS DJ Brown - #12 - 6-0½, 194, Jr.
CB Cam Hart - #5 - 6-2½, 207, Soph.
CB Clarence Lewis - #26 - 5-11½, 192, Fr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Jonathan Doerer - #39 - 6-3, 197, Sr.
P Jay Bramblett - #19 - 6-1½, 193, Soph.
KR Chris Tyree - #25 - 5-9½, 188, Fr.
PR Lawrence Keys III - #13 - 5-10½, 173, Jr.
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook