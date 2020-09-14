SI.com
Notre Dame Depth Chart vs. South Florida

Bryan Driskell

Here is the Notre Dame depth chart for its week two matchup against South Florida

OFFENSE

First Team

QB Ian Book - #12 - 6-0, 206, 5th
RB Kyren Williams - #23 - 5-9, 194, Soph.
WR Javon McKinley - #88 - 6-3, 220, 5th
WR Avery Davis - #3 - 5-11, 202, Sr.
WR Braden Lenzy - #25 - 5-11½, 181, Jr.
TE Brock Wright - #89 - 6-4½, 255, Sr.
LT Liam Eichenberg - #74 - 6-6, 302, 5th
LG Aaron Banks - #69 - 6-6, 330, Sr.
C Jarrett Patterson - #55 - 6-4½, 305, Jr.
RG Tommy Kraemer - #78 - 6-5½, 317, 5th
RT Robert Hainsey - #72 -6-4½, 290, Sr.

Second Team

QB Brendon Clark - #7 - 6-1½, 212, Soph.
RB Chris Tyree - #25 - 5-9½, 188, Fr.
WR Joe Wilkins Jr. - #18 - 6-1½, 190, Jr.
WR Lawrence Keys III - #13 - 5-10½, 173, Jr.
WR Joe Wilkins Jr. - #18 - 6-1½, 190, Jr.
TE Tommy Tremble - #24 - 6-4, 242, Jr.
LT Andrew Kristofic - #73 - 6-5, 292, Soph.
LG Dillan Gibbons - #76 - 6-4, 309, Sr.
C Zeke Correll - #52 - 6-3, 295, Soph.
RG John Dirksen - #56 - 6-5, 306, Jr.
RT Joshua Lugg - #75 - 6-7, 310, Sr.

DEFENSE

First Team

DE Daelin Hayes - #9 - 6-4, 270, 5th
DT Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa - #95 - 6-2½, 282, Sr.
NG Kurt Hinish - #41 - 6-2, 296, Sr.
DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji - #91 - 6-4½, 268, 5th
MIKE Drew White - #40 - 6-0, 227, Sr.
BUCK Shayne Simon - #33 - 6-3, 230, Jr.
ROV Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - #6 - 6-1½, 215, Sr.
SS Shaun Crawford - #20 - 5-9, 180, 6th
FS Kyle Hamilton - #14 - 6-4, 219, Soph.
FC TaRiq Bracy - #28 - 5-10½, 180, Jr.
BC Nick McCloud - #4 - 6-0½, 192, 5th

Second Team

DE Ovie Oghoufo - #29 - 6-3, 240, Jr.
DT Jayson Ademilola - #57 - 6-3, 279, Jr.
NG Jacob Lacey - #54 - 6-1½, 293, Soph.
DE Justin Ademilola - #19 - 6-2, 248, Jr.
MLB Bo Bauer - #52 - 6-3, 230, Jr.
BK Marist Liufau - #35 - 6-3, 226, Soph.
ROV Paul Moala - #13 - 5-11½, 224, Jr.
SS Houston Griffith - #3 - 6-0, 204, Jr.
FS DJ Brown - #12 - 6-0½, 194, Jr.
CB Cam Hart - #5 - 6-2½, 207, Soph.
CB Clarence Lewis - #26 - 5-11½, 192, Fr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Jonathan Doerer - #39 - 6-3, 197, Sr.
P Jay Bramblett - #19 - 6-1½, 193, Soph.
KR Chris Tyree - #25 - 5-9½, 188, Fr.
PR Lawrence Keys III - #13 - 5-10½, 173, Jr.

———————

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Jack Sullivan
Jack Sullivan

Good to see Lenzy back.

Hopefully Wilkins/Johnson get a real chance at taking the W at some point down the road from McKinley and Skowronek.

Excited to see Watts play Saturday. If that doesn’t happen, I’ll go nuts.

