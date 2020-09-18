Notre Dame Likely To Not Have Two Starters Available On Saturday

According to multiple sources, Notre Dame will be without at least two defensive starters and possibly two backup players on offense when they kickoff against South Florida on Saturday.

At this time I cannot state the names of the players, but the sources I spoke with are confident the Irish defense will be down at least two players by the time the game starts.

Notre Dame's defense performed well in the opener against Duke, especially in the second half. The Irish held Duke to just 13 points and 334 yards of offense, but just 88 came in the second half as the Irish defense turned up the pressure on the Blue Devils. Notre Dame held the Duke running backs to just 59 yards on the ground.

One significant positive for Notre Dame is that it is incredibly deep on defense this season, so with the exception of safety, the unit is prepared to handle any losses due to injury or any other reason that might cause a player to miss a game.

