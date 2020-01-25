IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Notre Dame Drops Landen Bartleson From The Program

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly announced the program will no longer welcome 2020 cornerback signee Landen Bartleson after his recent arrest.

"After reviewing all of the facts available to us and speaking with the Bartleson family, we informed them that Landen will no longer be welcomed as a member of our football program," Kelly said through a statement released by the school. "This incident is very much out of character for the man we have come to know and we wish Landen and his family well."

Bartleson and two juveniles were arrested this week on charges of burglary, criminal mischief and receiving stolen property.

The Danville (Ky.) Boyle County athlete is a talented player that was a major part of Notre Dame's 2020 defensive back class, but his future plans are now very much up in the air due to his recent legal troubles.

Newsletter
https://www.subscribepage.com/irish-breakdown-newsletter

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Notre Dame Signee Taken Into Custody

According to a local report, a Notre Dame 2020 signee was taken into custody for multiple alleged crimes

Bryan Driskell

by

Balddomer

Coaching Candidate Profile: Terry Malone

According to sources, head coach Brian Kelly interviewed Terry Malone for the vacant offensive assistant position

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

CB Troy Pride Jr. Standing Out At Senior Bowl

The former Notre Dame cornerback has been a standout at the Reese's Senior Bowl

Bryan Driskell

by

Fitz1105

Notre Dame DB's Are Risers After Senior Bowl Practices

Strong practice performances at the Senior Bowl have boosted the stock of a pair of Notre Dame defensive backs

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Kyle Hamilton Named Top 101 Player For 2019

The Notre Dame freshman was Notre Dame's only representative on the Pro Football Top 101 list for 2019

Bryan Driskell

by

JBMH

Chase Claypool Making Moves In A Strong Receiver Draft Class

A strong week of practice at the Reese's Senior Bowl has boosted Chase Claypool's draft stock

Bryan Driskell

by

Irishfan11

IB Insider: Latest On Notre Dame Football

Sharing the latest intel I've been able to gather about the Notre Dame football program.

Bryan Driskell

by

maloy49

Senior Bowl Preview: Final Chance To Shine For Notre Dame Standouts

The Senior Bowl is today and three former Irish players will don the golden helmet for the final time

Bryan Driskell

by

Irishfan11

Opportunity Awaits Notre Dame DB's At The Senior Bowl

Former Notre Dame standouts Troy Pride Jr., Jalen Elliott and Alohi Gilman all have a chance to shine at the Reese's Senior Bowl

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell