Notre Dame Drops Landen Bartleson From The Program

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly announced the program will no longer welcome 2020 cornerback signee Landen Bartleson after his recent arrest.

"After reviewing all of the facts available to us and speaking with the Bartleson family, we informed them that Landen will no longer be welcomed as a member of our football program," Kelly said through a statement released by the school. "This incident is very much out of character for the man we have come to know and we wish Landen and his family well."

Bartleson and two juveniles were arrested this week on charges of burglary, criminal mischief and receiving stolen property.

The Danville (Ky.) Boyle County athlete is a talented player that was a major part of Notre Dame's 2020 defensive back class, but his future plans are now very much up in the air due to his recent legal troubles.

