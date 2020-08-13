IrishBreakdown
Notre Dame Opens Up Fall Camp: Video & Photo Gallery

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame kicked off its 2020 season with its first day of fall camp. With COVID-19 still fresh on everyone's mind, there was no media access to the practice, but Notre Dame Athletics provided photos and a few video clips from the opening practice.

Here is the video from practice number one:

Here are some photos from the first day of fall camp.

Notre Dame Fall Camp - Practice 1

Notre Dame opened its 2020 fall camp on Wednesday

Freshman running back Chris Tyree goes through drills
Quarterback Ian Book lets loose
Freshman DE Jordan Botelho goes through drills
Running back Kyren Williams gets in work
Senior Daelin Hayes goes through warm ups
Freshman receiver Micah Jones hauls in a pass
Brian Kelly looks on as the Irish goes through warm ups
Fr. John Jenkins addresses the team
Brian Kelly and Jack Swarbrick talk during practice
RB Chris Tyree
QB Ian Book
DE Jordan Botelho
RB Kyren Williams
DE Daelin Hayes
WR Micah Jones
Notre Dame warm ups
Notre Dame warm ups
Notre Dame Fall Camp

In the photos there is a shot of Ian Book, Chris Tyree, Kyren Williams, Micah Jones, Jordan Botelho and Daelin Hayes.

Notre Dame is still working on determining what kind of availability that the Irish media might have. Until that is determined we will continue to bring you as much information as possible, and right now all of that footage will be coming from Notre Dame.

All photos and video are from Notre Dame Athletics.

