Notre Dame Opens Up Fall Camp: Video & Photo Gallery

Notre Dame kicked off its 2020 season with its first day of fall camp. With COVID-19 still fresh on everyone's mind, there was no media access to the practice, but Notre Dame Athletics provided photos and a few video clips from the opening practice.

Here is the video from practice number one:

Here are some photos from the first day of fall camp.

In the photos there is a shot of Ian Book, Chris Tyree, Kyren Williams, Micah Jones, Jordan Botelho and Daelin Hayes.

Notre Dame is still working on determining what kind of availability that the Irish media might have. Until that is determined we will continue to bring you as much information as possible, and right now all of that footage will be coming from Notre Dame.

All photos and video are from Notre Dame Athletics.

