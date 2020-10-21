Pitt At First Glance: Defensive Players Notre Dame Fans Need To Know

The Pitt Panthers are not a great football team in 2020, due mainly to a stagnant offense, but the Pitt defense has been outstanding. Pitt has been one of the very best when it comes to rushing the passer.

It shouldn't be much of a surprise that Pat Narduzzi has the Pitt defense playing at a high level once again. With the way Notre Dame has been playing on offense, the Fighting Irish could have their hands full Saturday.

Here are three players to watch on the Pitt defense.

#91 PATRICK JONES II, DEFENSIVE END

2020 stats: 25 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 7 sacks

Jones is the reason Pitt has been right at the top of the list in sacks this season. He is the team leader in sacks and has two games with three sacks.

Jones has shown an ability to take over a game when he is firing on all cylinders. Being a staple in the backfield makes Jones a must watch and a player the Notre Dame offense will need to watch for. The biggest question will be how he performs against a top-notch offensive line.

Jones had three sacks against Boston College and three against Louisville. He was held without a sack against Miami and Syracuse. With the majority of his numbers showing up in two weeks, he will need to develop more consistency. However, if he is on his game, Ian Book will be running for his life.

#12 PARIS FORD, SAFETY

2020 stats: 33 total tackles, 3 interceptions, 2 pass deflections

Ford is another stud on the Pitt defense. Ford has already matched his interception total from 2019, and along with Damar Hamlin he forms what might be the best safety tandem the Irish will face this season.

The junior defensive back has been a force over the last few seasons. In 2019, Ford had 97 total tackles, three interceptions including one that was returned for a touchdown. The hard-hitting safety has also shown a knack for making a big play when Pitt needs it the most.

Ford helped put Pitt's offense in a great position to score after going down early with a 35-yard interception return. While the offense failed to score, it could have been the momentum shift to change the game based on Ford's big play.

#32 SIRVOCEA DENNIA, LINEBACKER

2020 stat: 35 total tackles, 2 sacks, 6 tackles for loss

Dennis is only a sophomore and wasn't expected to be the starter this season. Injuries to two linebackers resulted in Dennis becoming the starter and he hasn't looked back.

The leading tackler for Pitt has already landed an ACC Linebacker of the Week award for his standout performance against Boston College. Dennis has been impressive for being a young player. Furthermore, he was only a two-star recruit and the #3,130 overall player in the 2019 class yet producing at a high level.

To see the young outside linebacker producing at such a high level is a sign of how talented the defensive coaching staff is. Dennis has also been improving every week. He had a season-high in tackles against Boston College two weeks ago with 11. He also played well overall against a talented, fast-paced Miami offense.

The defense as a whole is an incredibly talented group. With a deep supporting cast, Dennis has the ability to play aggressive and make plays.

