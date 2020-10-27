First Glance: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Notre Dame and Georgia square off this weekend as the fourth-ranked Fighting Irish host the 2-4 Yellow Jackets. We’ll kick off our coverage of Georgia Tech with a first glance at the Yellow Jackets.

Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 31

Start Time: 3:30 PM (Eastern)

Network: ABC

Early Line: Notre Dame -20.0

Now let’s look at the Yellow Jackets.

SCHEDULE/RESULT (2-4)

at Florida State - Won 16-13

UCF - Lost 49-21

at Syracuse - Lost 37-20

Louisville - Won 46-27

Clemson - Lost 73-7

at Boston College - Lost 48-27

STATISTICAL OVERVIEW

STATISTICAL LEADERS

RUSHING YARDS: RB Jahmyr Gibbs - 308 yards, 2 TD; QB Jeff Sims - 275 yards, 4 TD; RB Dontae Smith - 193 yards, 1 TD; RB Jamious Griffin - 161 yards, 2 TD

PASSING YARDS: QB Jeff Sims - 83-150, 55.3%, 1,196 yards, 8 TD, 10 INT, 126.57 eff.

RECEIVING YARDS: WR Jalen Camp - 17 catches, 226 yards, 13.3 YPC, 2 TD; WR Malachi Carter - 15 catches, 218 yards, 14.5 YPC, 2 TD; RB Jahmyr Gibbs - 15 catches, 206 yards, 13.7 YPC, 3 TD; WR Ahmarean Brown - 11 catches, 183 yards, 16.6 YPC, 1 TD

TACKLES: LB Quez Jackson - 46 tackles; LB David Curry - 40 tackles; S Juanyeh Thomas - 34 tackles; DB Wesley Walker - 26 tackles; S Tariq Carpenter - 25 tackles

TACKLES FOR LOSS: DE Jordan Domineck - 4; S Charlie Thomas - 4; LB David Curry - 4; LB Quez Jackson - 3.5

SACKS: DE Curtis Ryans - 2; S Charlie Thomas - 2; DE Jordan Domineck - 2; DE Antonneous Clayton - 2

INTERCEPTIONS: CB Zamari Walton - 2; LB Quez Jackson - 1; S Juanyeah Thomas - 1

HEAD COACH GEOFF COLLINS

Collins is in his second season at Georgia Tech, and the quality job he is doing isn’t represented by the record. Collins went 3-9 in year one and the Yellow Jackets are now 2-4 in 2020 after back-to-back blowout losses against Clemson and Boston College.

Collins inherited a tough situation in that he was transitioning the offense away from the Paul Johnson triple option offense. Johnson struggled to recruit defense, and it will take time for Collins to build the roster back to respectability. So far, however, the job he and his staff have done has been good.

