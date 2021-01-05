First Look At Notre Dame Quarterback Transfer Jack Coan

Notre Dame landed graduate transfer quarterback Jack Coan, who is coming to South Bend after spending the four previous seasons at Wisconsin.

Coan started the 2019 season for the Badgers and was expected to start again in 2020 before injuring his foot. That injury and the subsequent surgery forced him out for the entire season.

Coan arrives at Notre Dame with one season of eligibility remaining.

I'll have a more detailed analysis of his game coming later, but let's begin by taking a first glance look at the veteran passer.

COAN AS A RECRUIT

The first school that Coan committed to out of Sayville (N.Y.) High School was Notre Dame. Of course, that commitment was with the Fighting Irish lacrosse team.

Coan was ranked as a three-star recruit and the No. 469 overall player in the 2017 class according to the 247Sports composite ranking.

Rivals ranked Coan as a four-star recruit and the No. 241 overall player in the country and the No. 13 pro-style quarterback.

Coan had offers from Michigan, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, Boston College, West Virginia, Louisville, Wake Forest, Indiana, Maryland, Northwestern, Syracuse, Rutgers

COAN AS A BADGER

Here are Coan's stats while playing for Wisconsin and his record as a starting quarterback:

Coan played in six games as a true freshman, throwing five passes.

As a sophomore, he earned his first career start in a road game against a ranked Northwestern team. Coan went 20-31 for just 158 yards and a score. Wisconsin lost Coan's second start, a 22-10 defeat at Penn State.

Coan and Wisconsin won his next two starts, a 47-44 victory over Purdue and a 35-3 win over Miami (Fla.).

The 6-3, 221-pound quarterback won the starting job. He passed for 201 yards and two scores in the season-opening win over South Florida. A week later he had his best career statistical game when he passed for 363 yards and three scores (26-33 passing) in a 61-0 win over Central Michigan.

Coan's best game came in a Nov. 30 win at Minnesota, who finished the season ranked No. 10 and was ranked No. 8 at the time of the game. The New York native passed for 280 yards and two scores while completing 15-22 passes to go with 20 rushing yards.

The blemish on Coan's resume is his record and success against opponents that finish ranked. You can see those game by game numbers here:

There were some strong moments (Minnesota, Michigan), but the Badgers went just 3-5 in games against ranked opponents with Coan in the starting lineup.

A positive is that Coan has multiple starts in high leverage situations, including the Big Ten Championship game against Ohio State in 2019, as well as the Rose Bowl.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter