Notre Dame Places Three Players On FWAA All-American Squad

Notre Dame had three players on the Football Writers Association of American first-team All-American squad

Notre Dame continues to rack up All-America honors, with three Fighting Irish players on the first-team All-American squad of the Football Writers Association of America.

Offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and safety Kyle Hamilton all earned first-team honors.

Eichenberg earned his second first-team All-American nod, with the previous coming from the Associated Press. The fifth-year senior left tackle has been a dominant player as a pass and run blocker. He has not allowed a sack since early in the 2018 season.

Owusu-Koramoah continues to rack up postseason honors. He won the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker, he won the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award, and he's been named an All-American by ESPN, the Associated Press and now the FWAA.

This is Hamilton first time earning a first-team All-American award, and kudos to the FWAA for looking past the numbers to recognize Hamilton's dominance as a football player. Hamilton and Owusu-Koramoah tied for the team lead with 56 tackles.

