GameDay Chat: #16 Notre Dame vs. Boston College

Bryan Driskell

#16 Notre Dame and Boston College kick off at 2:30 PM (Eastern) as the Irish look to improve to 9-2 on the season.

We will be talking Irish/Eagles all game long. Stay locked in here for updates, analysis and game day chatting.

6:19 PM Update: Game observations for the Notre Dame offense from its 40-7 win.

6:09 PM Update: Notre Dame wins 40-7

5:09 PM Update: The Irish defense forced yet another punt, and on the first play of the ensuing offensive possession, sophomore WR Braden Lenzy took a jet sweep 61 yards for a touchdown to put Notre Dame up 33-7 late in the third quarter.

5:01 PM Update: The Irish offense takes advantage of the forced turnover and goes 40 yards on six plays to take a 26-7 lead in the third quarter. Book hit TE Tommy Tremble on a cross route to convert a third-down and used a great play fake to get TE Cole Kmet wide open on a short seam throw for an 11-yard touchdown.

4:56 PM Update: DE Khalid Kareem forces a fumble that LB Drew White recovers. With Ademilola and Tagovailao-Amosa out, freshman DT Hunter Spears is getting playing time. He was in the game on the fumble.

4:50 PM Update: Notre Dame starts a drive at the BC 46-yard line but is unable to get into the end zone, settling for a 37-yard field goal from Jonathan Doerer. Irish now lead 19-7.

4:44 PM Update: The Irish defense has forced two straight three-and-outs to start the second half. DE Ade Ogundeji had a crucial first-down stop and a second-down sack to put BC behind the chains. On third down the Eagles tried to run a screen but freshman DT Jacob Lacey got in the QB's face and DE Jamir Jones sniffed out the back on the screen.

4:29 PM Update: Junior DT Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa has gone down with a leg injury on the opening drive of the third quarter. Tagovailoa-Amosa could not put pressure on his leg and had to be helped off the field. Sophomore DT Jayson Ademilola has yet to play and was questionable for the game with an ankle injury he suffered last week.

HALFTIME STATS

Screen Shot 2019-11-23 at 4.07.04 PM

4:06 PM Update: Jonathan Doerer hits a 45-yard field goal to give Notre Dame a 16-7 lead going into halftime.

3:50 PM Update: Notre Dame answers the first BC score with a 15-play, 75-yard drive that ends with a 6-yard TD reception by Chase Claypool. Irish converted a pair of third-downs and a fourth-down on the drive.

3:37 PM Update: Boston College takes a 7-6 lead with a 16-play, 84-yard touchdown drive. BC converted 5 third-downs on the drive.

3:19 PM Update: Two plays into the second quarter Notre Dame takes 6-0 lead with a 29-yard Jonathan Doerer field goal that capped a 12-play, 61-yard drive that once again stalled, this time due to poor run blocking and a dropped third-down pass by WR Chase Claypool.

3:06 PM Update: Notre Dame gives up a 15-yard run on the first play of the drive but then buckles down, forcing a BC punt three plays later.

3:01 PM Update: Notre Dame punts on a 4th-and-20 after a false start (RT Josh Lugg), a hold (Banks) and a sack pushes the Irish back. The drive started in BC territory. QB Ian Book rushed through his reads, but the big problem on the drive was BC beating the Notre Dame OL with simple inside stunts that resulted in multiple pressures, including the sack.

2:52 PM Update: Notre Dame forces an immediate three-and-out. On first down LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah came up and forced the run inside, where Drew White made a stop for just 2 yards. Safeties Jalen Elliott and Alohi Gilman had double coverage on an incomplete second-down seam throw and Gilman ended the drive with a sack on an overload pressure. On series one the Irish defense was extremely aggressive, shooting gaps with the line and getting the LB's downhill aggressively.

2:47 PM Update: Notre Dame opens the game with the ball and drives 50 yards on 9 plays, setting for a field goal to take a 3-0 lead. A missed block by left guard Aaron Banks, a false start by left tackle Liam Eichenberg and a missed read by QB Ian Book on third-down resulted in the drive stalling.

2:23 PM Update: Sophomore DT Jayson Ademilola (ankle) will be a game-time decision based on the latest information I was given.

Jacob15
Jacob15

Who wore #70? He was in along the DL

card44spf
card44spf

Why is he handing the ball off to walk on RB’s instead of letting Phil actually run the god damn offense? I’m done with Kelly and Long.

Matt0315
Matt0315

2nd team offense in expect for QB, cant make this up

CoachT4
CoachT4

Book is in right now so BK can get him a garbage time TD to pad stats.

Matt0315
Matt0315

any word on if Shaun Crawford returns next year

jsully0101
jsully0101

If Phil isn't in the next game I will erupt... ridiculous..

Matt0315
Matt0315

BK: Phil doesn't have a lot of game experience.

Also BK up 26 lets keep playing our QB.

CoachT4
CoachT4

Kareem being down right now is why we should have the backups in.

Bryan Driskell
Bryan Driskell

Editor

The Notre Dame defense is so incredibly well coached.

ND needs to be pre-emptive and offer Clark Lea a huge pay raise before anyone else comes calling.

Matt0315
Matt0315

special teams have been great today

Matt0315
Matt0315

i dont understand why Lenzy doesn't get at least 5 touches a game. He is a game breaker

chamgel
chamgel

I’ve got an idea, let’s get Lenzy the ball more..... wow that kid is special

Matt0315
Matt0315

that kid can run

CoachT4
CoachT4

This should now be a point where Jurkovec gets plenty of reps with the 1’s and start to heavily rotate on defense.

This BC offense will not do anything against our D.

Bryan Driskell
Bryan Driskell

Editor

Really good ball fake by Ian Book on the TD pass. Got the defense to bit in HARD.

This defense for ND is so, so well coached. Love watching that unit play. No Julian Okwara, no Daelin Hayes, no Jayson Ademilola, still dominating a very good offense.

t13bru
t13bru

I can't recall a team that will likely win 10+ ever be so frustrating to watch.

Matt0315
Matt0315

my lord Bo Bauer

Jherbeck91
Jherbeck91

Its just not enjoyable to watch

Kcndmis97
Kcndmis97

The issue is lack of a running game. 2nd and 3 and we pass for a 1-yd loss.....we can’t run twice and get a first down?

Matt0315
Matt0315

this offense has major issues

IrishDon
IrishDon

This game should be a blowout but we can’t get in the end zone.

Matt0315
Matt0315

this defense is light years ahead of the offense

Dr Snoop
Dr Snoop

What is BC doing on D that they haven’t done before? Something new can be the only explanation for the lack of push from the OL.

Matt0315
Matt0315

not even staying in the pocket

jsully0101
jsully0101

Frustrating...

T_RICCIO
T_RICCIO

25 passes in one half is way too many attempts!

Matt0315
Matt0315

has Book even attempted 1 deep throw today outside the first play to Finke?

fredparty89
fredparty89

Seemed to me Book was missing a few open receivers over the middle. Anyone else seeing this?

Iupjes2001
Iupjes2001

If so guess he switched numbers.

JLanders
JLanders

How many False Starts does Eichenberg have this season? My wife even refers to him as the "False Start Guy". LOL.

Iupjes2001
Iupjes2001

Who was #70 playing left end when BC was on the goal line? Foskey? There isn't even a #70 on the roster.

FightinMad35
FightinMad35

This fan feed telecast is absolutely awesome!

Kcndmis97
Kcndmis97

Run defense has been outstanding, just wish we didn’t give up that bomb, would be a shutout otherwise.

Bryan Driskell
Bryan Driskell

Editor

BC came into this game averaging 282 rushing yards per game.

In the first half they had just 66 yards, and 20 came on a QB scramble.

BC's RB's have combined for 51 yards on 15 carries (3.4 YPC).

Matt0315
Matt0315

how about Jon Doerer

Matt0315
Matt0315

can someone explain the qb draw with 20 seconds left on the opponents 40

Matt0315
Matt0315

absolutely 0 push

Jacob15
Jacob15

Comical with how bad the OL has played. Someone needs held accountable.

Coachpatrick11
Coachpatrick11

O-line is simply unprepared. Coaching.

Pjtdomer
Pjtdomer

Hope that wakes them up. One team came to play today.

IrishDon
IrishDon

I guess the team accidentally left there heart in the locker room.

Matt0315
Matt0315

this game feels like pitt from last year

jsully0101
jsully0101

Bryan, it is insane to think that Asmar could be drafted, while Tevon couldn't even hold a spot on a NFL roster as an undrafted free agent. No one would have predicted that...

Jherbeck91
Jherbeck91

This is so sad, o line is atrocious. If Quinn stays on the staff it tells you all you need to know about BK and this program

seang347
seang347

The last two weeks were fools gold

chamgel
chamgel

Only the 1st quarter, but we’re continuing to see a trend with Quinn against dline’s that we saw with BVG against QBs... he makes inferior talent look impressive

Kcndmis97
Kcndmis97

Virtually zero chance Bk replaces Quinn, that’s his buddy. Sad.

Matt0315
Matt0315

its pretty embarrassing at how the offense virtually has no run game outside of QB scrambles

Bryan Driskell
Bryan Driskell

Editor

If you want to know why I get so annoyed with how the OL plays go back and watch that 3rd-and-1. The entire playside line never took a step forward and were all knocked backwards. They all caught instead of driving off.

Coaching.

jsully0101
jsully0101

I love how C'bo understands that every time he takes the field is a chance to gain the coach's trust. Every play contains full effort. That's something that isn't seen as much.

