GameDay Chat: #16 Notre Dame vs. Boston College

#16 Notre Dame and Boston College kick off at 2:30 PM (Eastern) as the Irish look to improve to 9-2 on the season.

We will be talking Irish/Eagles all game long. Stay locked in here for updates, analysis and game day chatting.

6:19 PM Update: Game observations for the Notre Dame offense from its 40-7 win.

6:09 PM Update: Notre Dame wins 40-7

5:09 PM Update: The Irish defense forced yet another punt, and on the first play of the ensuing offensive possession, sophomore WR Braden Lenzy took a jet sweep 61 yards for a touchdown to put Notre Dame up 33-7 late in the third quarter.

5:01 PM Update: The Irish offense takes advantage of the forced turnover and goes 40 yards on six plays to take a 26-7 lead in the third quarter. Book hit TE Tommy Tremble on a cross route to convert a third-down and used a great play fake to get TE Cole Kmet wide open on a short seam throw for an 11-yard touchdown.

4:56 PM Update: DE Khalid Kareem forces a fumble that LB Drew White recovers. With Ademilola and Tagovailao-Amosa out, freshman DT Hunter Spears is getting playing time. He was in the game on the fumble.

4:50 PM Update: Notre Dame starts a drive at the BC 46-yard line but is unable to get into the end zone, settling for a 37-yard field goal from Jonathan Doerer. Irish now lead 19-7.

4:44 PM Update: The Irish defense has forced two straight three-and-outs to start the second half. DE Ade Ogundeji had a crucial first-down stop and a second-down sack to put BC behind the chains. On third down the Eagles tried to run a screen but freshman DT Jacob Lacey got in the QB's face and DE Jamir Jones sniffed out the back on the screen.

4:29 PM Update: Junior DT Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa has gone down with a leg injury on the opening drive of the third quarter. Tagovailoa-Amosa could not put pressure on his leg and had to be helped off the field. Sophomore DT Jayson Ademilola has yet to play and was questionable for the game with an ankle injury he suffered last week.

HALFTIME STATS

4:06 PM Update: Jonathan Doerer hits a 45-yard field goal to give Notre Dame a 16-7 lead going into halftime.

3:50 PM Update: Notre Dame answers the first BC score with a 15-play, 75-yard drive that ends with a 6-yard TD reception by Chase Claypool. Irish converted a pair of third-downs and a fourth-down on the drive.

3:37 PM Update: Boston College takes a 7-6 lead with a 16-play, 84-yard touchdown drive. BC converted 5 third-downs on the drive.

3:19 PM Update: Two plays into the second quarter Notre Dame takes 6-0 lead with a 29-yard Jonathan Doerer field goal that capped a 12-play, 61-yard drive that once again stalled, this time due to poor run blocking and a dropped third-down pass by WR Chase Claypool.

3:06 PM Update: Notre Dame gives up a 15-yard run on the first play of the drive but then buckles down, forcing a BC punt three plays later.

3:01 PM Update: Notre Dame punts on a 4th-and-20 after a false start (RT Josh Lugg), a hold (Banks) and a sack pushes the Irish back. The drive started in BC territory. QB Ian Book rushed through his reads, but the big problem on the drive was BC beating the Notre Dame OL with simple inside stunts that resulted in multiple pressures, including the sack.

2:52 PM Update: Notre Dame forces an immediate three-and-out. On first down LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah came up and forced the run inside, where Drew White made a stop for just 2 yards. Safeties Jalen Elliott and Alohi Gilman had double coverage on an incomplete second-down seam throw and Gilman ended the drive with a sack on an overload pressure. On series one the Irish defense was extremely aggressive, shooting gaps with the line and getting the LB's downhill aggressively.

2:47 PM Update: Notre Dame opens the game with the ball and drives 50 yards on 9 plays, setting for a field goal to take a 3-0 lead. A missed block by left guard Aaron Banks, a false start by left tackle Liam Eichenberg and a missed read by QB Ian Book on third-down resulted in the drive stalling.

2:23 PM Update: Sophomore DT Jayson Ademilola (ankle) will be a game-time decision based on the latest information I was given.