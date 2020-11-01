Game Observations - Defense: Notre Dame Beats Georgia Tech

Notre Dame had yet another dominant defensive performance, holding the Georgia Tech offense to its lowest point total of the season (6) in the 31-13 Irish victory.

The Notre Dame offense actually gave up more points (7) in this game than did the Irish defense. Notre Dame completely shut Georgia Tech down, holding the Jackets to their lowest rushing total of the season (88 yards) and lowest yards per rush (2.7).

Notre Dame was especially dominant early in the game, as the Irish held the Yellow Jackets to just 66 total yards (2.8 yards per play) in the first half, and to just 141 yards (3.4 YPP) in the first three quarters. Georgia Tech padded its offensive stats a bit late in the game when the Irish started substituting in different players.

Here’s my post-game analysis of the defense:

*** Notre Dame’s defensive game plan was designed around keeping the ground game from getting going, and it accomplished that goal. Consider that 37 of Georgia Tech’s 88 rushing yards (42%) came in the fourth quarter, and as I mentioned above, that is when Notre Dame was subbing in different players. Defensive coordinator Clark Lea used his safeties to protect the alleys, and the linebackers were quite active.

*** That game plan left the cornerbacks on an island more frequently, and with one exception they answered the bell. Notre Dame’s safeties were also put in position to make a lot more plays in the run game, and they answered with crucial plays. It was yet another strong all-around defensive performance.

*** One concern from the game was the lack of a consistent pass rush. There were some big-time pressures in the game, which I’ll get to when I break down the individual players, but there were also too many snaps where the front four didn’t get nearly enough pressure. The individual big plays were important, but moving forward the Irish must find a way to get more consistent pressure on the quarterback.

*** Georgia Tech’s read zone concepts can be a challenge, and quarterback Jeff Sims can be dangerous in space, but the Irish defense played contain quite well during the game. They handled the read keys effectively and also thrived at shutting down the perimeter runs and throws from the Yellow Jackets.

*** Up front, senior Daelin Hayes made several big time plays in the game, but that is not the only thing that stood out from him in this game. Hayes finished with two sacks in the game, and had another hit on the quarterback that forced a fourth-down incompletion that was originally ruled a fumble. Both of his sacks resulted in fumbles, and one resulted in the Irish getting the ball. Hayes did an impressive dip and rip on his first sack, and his next two big pressures were just about him being faster than the tackle off the edge.

*** Beyond the sacks, Hayes did a lot of other things well in the game. He was all over a second-down screen on the opening drive of the game, and although he missed the tackle, he forced the defender back inside to his teammates, who made the stop behind the line. Hayes was patient on the backside, but when he saw the ball was handed off he closed on the ball carrier extremely well. Hayes also set the edge effectively in the instances that Georgia Tech ran at him.

*** Junior Justin Ademilola flashed for the second straight game, and he made a huge play in the game as well. With the Irish leading just 14-7, Ademilola made a big stop on a 3rd-and-2 that forced a Yellow Jacket punt. Georgia Tech ran right at the junior, but Ademilola knocked the blocker back and then quickly shed the block and got to the football for the tackle short of the sticks. Ademilola lost contain once, but he was sound in this area most of the game.

*** Senior end Adetokunbo Ogundeji was effective against the run and had a sack late in the game, but there were plenty of snaps where he failed to get much of a push.

*** Sophomore end Isaiah Foskey had a couple of flashy plays in the game, but he was inconsistent against the run. His sack was a perfect read and an impressive physical play. Georgia Tech tried to freeze him with a read, but Foskey closed so quickly that when the quarterback pulled and tried to get outside the young Irish end was able to immediately adjust and bring Sims down for the sack. He had another quality rush in the game, but he needs to be more consistent playing with force on the edge against the run.

*** None of the defensive tackles played a “great game,” but once again the unit as a whole played well, regardless of who was the in the game. Senior nose tackle Kurt Hinish held up well at the point of attack, and classmate Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa was active against the run game came away with a big fumble recovery. I will need to watch more film to get a better feel for his entire performance, but on the limited snaps where I was able to key on him, sophomore Jacob Lacey was a force against double teams and clogged up run lanes. If you want to see an example, watch the 3rd-and-2 play where Ademilola made his stop; a key to that play was Lacey preventing the line from getting any movement against him.

*** I will talk more about the play of the linebackers after watching film. I thought the unit as a whole was aggressive and played a good downhill game. I didn’t notice any glaring mistakes like we’ve seen in past games, but there also weren’t a lot of opportunities for them to make as many plays inside.

*** On the outside, rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had a quality performance. His speed helped limit Georgia Tech’s perimeter runs and screen game, and he was good in coverage. I can’t be certain of this without knowing the specific coverage call, but I believe it was Owusu-Koramoah who made the mistake that set up Georgia Tech’s lone offensive touchdown. He was blitzing off the edge but Georgia Tech free released its back. In that situation, based on the coverage structure, I believe Owusu-Koramoah should have read the free release and peeled outside to cover the back, who ended up wide open for the big gain.

*** Sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton was given a lot more opportunities to make plays in this game, and he took full advantage by playing an outstanding game.

*** A perfect example of his tremendous play is the one series where I felt he made his biggest mistake. Hamilton got crossed up on a mesh concept, stepping towards his left where he had help, and allowing a receiver to find a spot on a 3rd-and-12 play, which gained 10 yards. Of course, Georgia Tech was in a 3rd-and-12 situation because two plays prior to his “mistake,” Hamilton sniffed out a screen and blew it up for a loss. The mistake put Georgia Tech in a 4th-and-2 situation, which prompted the Yellow Jacket coaches to go for it. It didn’t work, however, because Hamilton lined up on the edge, read the quick pitch and blew up the running back for a huge loss.

*** Georgia Tech tried to challenge him a couple of times in the pass game, but with no success. He had a pass break up in the end zone, and he and Houston Griffith both perfectly read Georgia Tech’s two-point conversion play and blew it up.

*** Griffith didn’t play much until the second half, at least I didn’t notice him until the second half, but he was noticeable in the second half. Griffith was active coming downhill and was assignment sound from what I could see. He had a quality tackle at the goal line that kept Georgia Tech out of the end zone on that particular snap.

*** Safety Shaun Crawford wasn’t around the ball much during the game, due mainly to just how the game went. When he was around the ball, however, Crawford made some crucial plays. There was one snap in the second half where the defense lost contain, but Crawford quickly came downhill and made the tackle in space. If he misses that tackle it’s a big, big play for the offense. Crawford showed good route recognition throughout the game and played a key role in Georgia Tech’s limited effectiveness with the pass game to the wideouts. Quality performance from the veteran safety.

*** Cornerback Nick McCloud has to play the third quarter post route better. His positioning wasn’t terrible, but he didn’t play the ball or the receiver. Other than that his coverage was quite good.

*** Junior cornerback TaRiq Bracy was back in the lineup and you didn’t really hear his name at all during the game, and the ball rarely came his way. That means a cornerback played quite well.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter