Game Observations - Offense: Notre Dame 45, Stanford 24

The numbers will look good, but this was a sloppy performance by the Notre Dame offense. But the unit did what it needed to do to help Notre Dame snag a 45-24 victory at Stanford.

Notre Dame once again employed a pass-oriented offensive game plan, and it made sense when you watched how little push the offensive line got in the game. Notre Dame had four more false starts up front, the backs and receivers slipped on multiple occasions and the Irish missed a lot of opportunities to really bury Stanford much earlier than it eventually did.

The Irish offense went just 4-14 on third-down and struggled running the ball in goal line situations.

Notre Dame was able to use big plays to hurt Stanford, and what we saw today was the Irish have skill players - especially at receiver and tight end - that Stanford simply could not keep up with.

Now let’s talk about how the individual players performed:

*** Quarterback Ian Book was sloppy at times in this game, but he battled and made plays when they were most-needed. He started well, making a good read on a 2nd-and-15 RPO (run pass option), pulling the ball and then hitting Cole Kmet up the seam for a 20-yard gain. On the next play, Stanford dropped deep into coverage, so Book checked the ball down to Tony Jones Jr. for a 20-yard gain to get the Irish into the red zone.

*** On the next drive, Notre Dame was forced to punt after Book threw late to Lawrence Keys III on an in cut. If he throws the ball on time there’s a big window over the middle and the Irish move the chains if the ball is accurate and caught. Book didn’t get much help from the line, but Notre Dame had to punt on its next five possessions.

*** When Notre Dame needed Book to step up, however, he did. After the defense came up with a three-and-out, the special teams blocked a punt. Book hit Tommy Tremble for a score on the ensuing third-down. On the next possession, he hit Kmet on a crossing route and Chase Claypool for a 14-yard gain on a comeback. On the next play, Book made up for missing Lenzy on a deep ball earlier in the game by throwing a perfectly placed back shoulder throw to Claypool for a 41-yard touchdown pass to give Notre Dame its first lead.

*** Book used his legs to convert a 4th-and-2 in the third quarter, taking the ball 26 yards down near the Stanford goal line. Two plays later, Book was pressured again but found Claypool on a crossing route for a touchdown that all but ended the game with the way the Irish defense was playing.

*** There would be plenty of things I would point out on film if I was Book’s position coach, but I’d also praise him quite a bit as well. He did what he needed to do to make plays against a poor Stanford defense. When he moved around he made good decisions regarding when to run or throw. He made the big play with his legs, but he also made a big play by hitting Lenzy on a drag route for 43 yards on another play where he was forced out of the pocket.

*** RB Tony Jones Jr. had a fast start in the pass game, hauling in two catches for 40 yards, both coming on the opening drive. Jones ran hard, but he was a bit impatient at times. He had to improvise a bit with the offensive line struggling to make room for the run game, but when he got a crease he was able to do damage. Jones finished the game with 90 yards of offense.

*** We didn’t see sophomore RB C’Bo Flemister until the second half, and he finished with just five carries for 21 yards, but Flemister ran hard. When he got any kind of room to work he did damage. The same is true of junior running back Jafar Armstrong, who rushed for 44 yards on three carries. He converted a third-down with a downhill run, but his big damage came on outside runs where he used his speed to get to the edge.

*** Stanford tried to take WR Chase Claypool out of the game, but ultimately they could only do so much to limit his effectiveness. Claypool hauled in just three passes, but they went for 63 yards and he found the end zone twice.

*** Claypool’s 41-yard touchdown grab was an example of his size, power and ball skills, and showed why he’s so hard to defend. He had some trouble getting open on deep inside routes because he kept falling down on the wet turf. Claypool had a big impact in the game beyond his numbers, because the focus on him allowed other players to get open and make a lot of plays.

*** Sophomore WR Braden Lenzy certainly made his presence felt, filling in for Chris Finke, who only played special teams in the game. Lenzy caught two passes for 48 yards, including a 43-yard pickup on a drag route where he worked across the field, found an opening in the defense and hauled the pass in for the big gain.

*** Lenzy also added 48 yards on four rushes, showing a combination of speed and toughness with the ball in his hands. He converted a 1st-and-15 on a jet sweep, but it wasn't about speed. Lenzy made defenders miss, but he also showed good leg drive and toughness on the run.

*** Lenzy had a chance for more but dropped a quick post route early the game. The ball was a bit far in front, but he’s talented enough to make that catch. Lenzy got open on a deep route for what could have been a very long touchdown in the first half but Book was off-target with the throw.

*** Junior TE Cole Kmet had a strong performance as a pass catcher. Kmet led the offense with five catches and 77 yards, working the middle of the field effectively and getting separation on option routes to move the chains. He would have had a couple of more grabs if not for an off-target throw on one snap and a batted pass on another. Kmet got beat twice in pass pro, including a snap where he was driven into the backfield, allowing for a pass break up by the end he was trying to block.

*** Sophomore TE Tommy Tremble did damage in the game, catching two passes, including one for a touchdown to make it a 17-14 game. Tremble worked the middle of the field well and was solid in the run game from what I could see during the game.

*** The play of the offensive line was incredibly disappointing. Notre Dame rushed for 190 yards in the game, but that doesn’t do justice to how poorly the line blocked. Notre Dame added some late rushing yards, but many of the yards were either on reverses, or outside runs and scrambles, which can’t be credited to the offensive line. Lenzy’s 48 yards came on jet sweeps, which the line had little to no part of, Book had a 26-yard gain on a scramble and Jafar Armstrong had two big gains on outside runs the line had little to no part of.

*** The pass protection was up-and-down, but as the game got deeper it got a bit better. LT Liam Eichenberg was good for the most part, but he got beat on a double move inside in the first half that allowed for a pressure. RT Joshua Lugg was also solid in protection, but his run blocking left much to be desired.

*** The issues in pass protection were mostly up the middle, and that is also where the run game woes came from. Center Jarrett Patterson was beat in the pass game multiple times, getting beat in the gaps at times and getting pushed back on other snaps. He got little movement in the run game. Book had a chance for a big shot downfield to Lenzy in the second quarter but the interior pressure forced him out of the pocket.

*** RG Trevor Ruhland had a tough time against the Stanford front. He got no movement in the run game, and far too often he either got stoned at the line or got knocked into the backfield. I saw multiple snaps where he ended up flat on his back, which is never good for an offensive lineman. LG Aaron Banks didn’t fare much better in the run game. He did not come off with much force in the run game.

*** Stanford is an undersized front seven, so seeing the Irish line struggle to get any movement until late in the game was incredibly disappointing, even though its something we’ve seen quite often this season.