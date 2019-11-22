Irish
Game Prediction: #16 Notre Dame vs. Boston College

Bryan Driskell

No. 16 Notre Dame (8-2) will look to build on its postseason resume when it hosts Boston College (5-5) in the final home game of the season.

For the second straight week the Irish must take on one of the nation’s best running teams, but the Notre Dame offense has a significant advantage, at least on paper. So now it is time to make my prediction for the latest installment of the “Holy War.”

Notre Dame 55, Boston College 24

Brian Kelly is 5-0 against Boston College, but three of the first four games were competitive. The last time the two teams played it was competitive for a half, and then Notre Dame buried the Eagles in the final two quarters.

It would not surprise me if this game plays out in somewhat similar fashion, with Boston College running the ball effectively early in the game, but the Eagles aren’t nearly as good on defense as they were two years ago.

Boston College has rushed for at least 228 yards in eight of its ten games, and Notre Dame’s run defense has been wildly inconsistent. That started to change during the win over Virginia Tech, and Notre Dame held the Hokies to just 96 yards on the ground. A week later the Irish defense held Duke to just 95 yards, and Navy was held 77 yards below its season rushing average.

Slowing down BC’s ground attack will be a major challenge, but I expect Clark Lea’s group to get that done. Boston College will be able to get some yards, but Notre Dame has the scheme and athleticism to do damage. Lea has also shown himself to be quite adept at making in-game adjustments. Once he gets a read on what Boston College is trying to do I expect the Irish defense to buckle down and keep the Eagles in check.

Where Notre Dame holds a significant advantage is with its offense. Boston College has given up at least 27 points and 440 yards in seven of its ten games. Boston College ranks 98th in scoring defense, 91st in rush defense and 125th in pass defense. Notre Dame should be able to do whatever it wants against the Eagle defense, at least based on its significant talent advantage and its statistical advantage.

If Notre Dame builds on what it has done the last two games I expect the game to get blown open relatively early.

Comments (12)
No. 1-12
FamousAmos
FamousAmos

34-17. Irish. I think the style that BC runs will keep us from the 50’s. I like the matchups in the secondary, and Book should have another feast but I believe they’ll scheme to take Claypool out of the equation. 10 points for the BC offense and a late TD gets me to 17. Players of the game: Ian Book, and Hinish/MTA controlling the line vs. 2 of the better backs on the schedule.

Irish Banana
Irish Banana

50-27 Irish Dominate and actually let PJ run the offense in garbage time. BC scores 14 in the fourth as ND let's all the walk-ons play.

Jacob15
Jacob15

31-17 ND. BC runs with success early but ND's firepower on offense proves to be the difference

Irish1966
Irish1966

ND 45-13 with 228 yards rushing and 246 passing. Big returns on KO and pints help.

Kcndmis97
Kcndmis97

Irish 34 - 17. I think ND wins comfortably, leads 34-10 into the 4th and BC puts up a garbage time TD.

chamgel
chamgel

Irish 38 BC 14

Mizzo40
Mizzo40

48-20 ND

jsully0101
jsully0101

Notre Dame wins 49-20. Ian Book will have another good day, Cole Kmet will have 2 TDs, and Khalid Kareem will have 2 sacks on the day. The defense comes firing fast and ends up forcing three turnovers.

Jamestulane
Jamestulane

44-24, still not sold on this offense getting above that unless we get a rash of early turnovers like last week

WillowZTroll
WillowZTroll

I am in the 35-13/17 range. If I were a betting man I would take the under and BC to cover. The emotions coming off Navy and it being Senior Day I think keep the score lower. I think the Irish will struggle in the 1st quarter but so enough to put up some points in 2nd and 3rd quarters. 4th quarter will just be running out the clock. However, I will say this, BC's defensive backfield is not good right now so Ian Book could have another big play game. If that happens in the 1st quarter this one will get ugly like the Navy game and I would see this as an over game with ND covering. Something like 49-10. I think the key is Book's play in the 1st quarter. If he comes out like he has in 6 or 7 of the games so far, this will be a lower scoring game. If he comes out and plays like he has since the last drive of the VT game, this one is a blow out.

KevinPS
KevinPS

I wouldn't be surprised to see BC run a trick play off of play action and score on their first offensive play. But that's about all they'll get. Bryan, I like your 55-14 counter. I'll go with that for next week, as well.

Matt0315
Matt0315

49-20 ND. ND gets a big lead early which takes away the BC run game, then BC gets some garbage time scores

