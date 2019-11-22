Game Prediction: #16 Notre Dame vs. Boston College

No. 16 Notre Dame (8-2) will look to build on its postseason resume when it hosts Boston College (5-5) in the final home game of the season.

For the second straight week the Irish must take on one of the nation’s best running teams, but the Notre Dame offense has a significant advantage, at least on paper. So now it is time to make my prediction for the latest installment of the “Holy War.”

Notre Dame 55, Boston College 24

Brian Kelly is 5-0 against Boston College, but three of the first four games were competitive. The last time the two teams played it was competitive for a half, and then Notre Dame buried the Eagles in the final two quarters.

It would not surprise me if this game plays out in somewhat similar fashion, with Boston College running the ball effectively early in the game, but the Eagles aren’t nearly as good on defense as they were two years ago.

Boston College has rushed for at least 228 yards in eight of its ten games, and Notre Dame’s run defense has been wildly inconsistent. That started to change during the win over Virginia Tech, and Notre Dame held the Hokies to just 96 yards on the ground. A week later the Irish defense held Duke to just 95 yards, and Navy was held 77 yards below its season rushing average.

Slowing down BC’s ground attack will be a major challenge, but I expect Clark Lea’s group to get that done. Boston College will be able to get some yards, but Notre Dame has the scheme and athleticism to do damage. Lea has also shown himself to be quite adept at making in-game adjustments. Once he gets a read on what Boston College is trying to do I expect the Irish defense to buckle down and keep the Eagles in check.

Where Notre Dame holds a significant advantage is with its offense. Boston College has given up at least 27 points and 440 yards in seven of its ten games. Boston College ranks 98th in scoring defense, 91st in rush defense and 125th in pass defense. Notre Dame should be able to do whatever it wants against the Eagle defense, at least based on its significant talent advantage and its statistical advantage.

If Notre Dame builds on what it has done the last two games I expect the game to get blown open relatively early.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/