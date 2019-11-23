GameDay Central: #16 Notre Dame vs. Boston College

No. 16 Notre Dame (8-2) gets another chance to improve its New Year's Six Bowl resume when it hosts Boston College this afternoon.

The Eagles have a potent offense, but its defense is one of the worst in the nation.

Here is everything you need to prepare for the game:

Time: 2:30 PM (Eastern)

TV: NBC (Mike Tirico, play-by-play; Doug Flutie - analysis; Kathryn Tappen - sideline)

Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network / SiriusXM (Channel 129)

Notre Dame Game Notes

Boston College Game Notes

The Series

Nicknamed the "Holy War," this game will be played for the 25th time. Notre Dame has a 15-9 all-time series lead. The first meeting was on Sept. 15, 1975, a game won by Notre Dame (17-3).

The Irish won the first four games, with Boston College's first win coming over the No. 1 ranked Notre Dame squad late in 1993 (41-39). After a Boston College win in 1994, Notre Dame rolled off four straight wins. The teams traded wins in 1999 and 2000 before Boston College went on a six-game win streak from 2001-04 and then 2007-08.

Notre Dame currently has a six-game winning streak, with the last contest being a 49-20 Irish victory on Sept. 16, 2017.

The Coaches

Steve Addazio is finishing up his seventh season at Boston College. He's won seven games in all but one season, going 3-9 in 2015.

The former Notre Dame assistant coach (1999-2001) has a 43-43 all-time record with the Eagles and a 56-54 overall record, which includes two seasons at Temple.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly is in his 10th season in South Bend. He’s gone 89-36 with the Irish and holds a 260-93-2 overall record in 29 seasons.

The Matchup

Podcast: Previewing Notre Dame vs. Boston College

Keys To Victory

Breaking Down The BC Run Game

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. Boston College

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. Boston College

Midweek Musings - BC Week

Video: Notre Dame Players Talk Boston College

Game Prediction

