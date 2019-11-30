GameDay Central: #16 Notre Dame at Stanford

No. 16 Notre Dame (9-2) looks to win 10 regular season games for the second straight season as it takes on Stanford (4-7) this afternoon. Should Notre Dame win the game it would give the Irish its first back-to-back regular seasons with at least 10 wins since 1988-89.

Here is everything you need to prepare for the game.

Time: 4:00 PM (Eastern)

TV: FOX (Tim Brando, play-by-play; Spencer Tillman - analysis; Coley Harvey - sideline)

Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network / SiriusXM (Channel 129)

The Series

Notre Dame leads the all-time series 20-13, although Stanford has won seven of the last ten matchups, including the last five at Stanford.

The series first began in 1925, when Knute Rockne’s Notre Dame squad took on Pop Warner’s Stanford team in the Rose Bowl. They met again in 1942 and back-to-back seasons in 1963-64. They met each year from 1988 to 1994, but it became a staple of both team’s schedules in 1997.

Notre Dame won seven straight games from 2002 to 2008, but Stanford won the next three games as part of its current 7-3 advantage. If Notre Dame wins this game it would give the Irish its first back-to-back victories over the Cardinal since 2007-08.

The Coaches

Stanford head coach David Shaw is in his ninth season in charge of the Cardinal program, and he’s achieved a 86-33 record, which includes a 5-3 record in bowl games and a 5-3 record against Notre Dame.

Shaw has led the Cardinal to three Pac 12 championships, a pair of Rose Bowl victories (2012, 2015) and three Top 10 finishes. Stanford also finished No. 10 in the Coaches Poll in 2013, but it finished No. 11 in the AP Poll.

Shaw was also the offensive coordinator for the 2010 Stanford squad that finished 12-1, No. 4 in the nation and won the Orange Bowl. Stanford averaged 40.3 points per game that season.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly is in his 10th season in South Bend. He’s gone 89-36 with the Irish and holds a 260-93-2 overall record in 29 seasons.

The Matchup

