GameDay Chat: #16 Notre Dame at Stanford

Bryan Driskell

No. 16 Notre Dame (9-2) kicks off against Stanford at 4:00 PM (Eastern). It's a chance for the Fighting Irish to earn ten wins in back-to-back regular seasons for the first time since 1988-89.

This is where you will find all updates and analysis before and during the game. It is also where you can chat with other Notre Dame fans about the game.

3:03 PM Update: With DT's Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Jayson Ademilola banged up, sources told me that senior DE Ade Ogundeji got some action at defensive tackle this week. If the banged up DT's can't go do not be surprised if we see snaps with Ogundeji and DE Khalid Kareem on the field at the same time.

3:00 PM Update: Travel roster for today's game.

Screen Shot 2019-11-30 at 2.46.07 PM
