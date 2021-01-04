Houston Griffith Set To Enter The Transfer Portal

Notre Dame junior safety Houston Griffith is planning to enter the transfer portal and is expected to depart the program, according to a source close to the situation.

Griffith was a part of the safety rotation in 2020, earning 14 tackles and a tackle for loss. He was in contention for a starting spot in fall camp, but he was out for some time due to Covid-19 protocols, and he was not in contention for a starting role following that absence.

Griffith was also the team's nickel player back in 2018 and was shifted around the next three years, never being allowed to settle into one position.

With Shaun Crawford graduating, Griffith was expected to be a starter in 2020, but with him gone the safety position beside Kyle Hamilton becomes a major question mark. Griffith was going to be the leading contender for the starting job next season, so this decision is not about a lack of playing time.

