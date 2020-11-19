Notre Dame QB Ian Book Accepts Senior Bowl Invitation

Notre Dame fifth-year senior quarterback Ian Book has accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl. According to a source, accepting a Senior Bowl invitation locks them into the draft, which answers the question about Book returning to Notre Dame in 2021.

The Senior Bowl is considered the top pre-draft game event, and it has been very good to Notre Dame players in recent seasons. Dominance at the event boosted the stock for wide receive Chase Claypool and cornerback Troy Pride Jr. last season, and it had a similar impact for players like linebacker Drue Tranquill and offensive lineman Zack Martin in past seasons.

Book is currently third all-time at Notre Dame in career passing yards (7,935) and second in passing touchdowns (68). Book also ranks third all-time in completions (634) and fourth in pass attempts (1,004). Book also has 1,396 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns.

The Senior Bowl is considered the top pre-draft game event, and it has been very good to Notre Dame players in recent seasons. Dominance at the event boosted the stock for wide receive Chase Claypool and cornerback Troy Pride Jr. last season, and it had a similar impact for players like linebacker Drue Tranquill and offensive lineman Zack Martin in past seasons.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter