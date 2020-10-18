SI.com
Ian Books Talks About Notre Dame Victory Over Louisville

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame did enough to get the 12-7 win over Louisville, and that is true of quarterback Ian Book and the offense. It was an ugly performance overall, but Book and the unit made the plays that were needed to get the win.

Book struggled throwing the ball, completing just 11-19 passes for 106 yards, and he was sacked four times. But Book made some crucial third-down throws to move the chains, and he made big plays with his legs.

Following the game the Irish quarterback broke down the performance.

Book talked about the emphasis during the week of practice, and early in the game, at attacking more with the pass game.

Book talked about the different looks that Louisville showed during the matchup.

Book talked about how he evaluates himself, beginning with just getting the win and then diving deeper into his performance.

Book talked about how the wind impacted the game.

Note: All video courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

